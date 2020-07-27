The Best Under Eye Creams for Looking Rested and Refreshed

If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, your eyes will be the first thing to give it away. Lack of sleep, stress or dehydration will leave you with puffiness and dark circles that can detract from an otherwise handsome face. Fortunately, there’s a very simple solution: incorporate an eye cream into your daily skincare routine.

The best eye creams typically take a three-pronged approach. First, they work with light to camouflage undereye circles and brighten the skin. Next, they reduce swelling to get rid of that pesky puff. Finally, they smooth fine lines—begone, crows feet—and firm the skin to reduce the signs of aging. In short, they’ll make your eye area look healthy and bright, even after an all-nighter.

Of course, since the skin around your eyes is the thinnest and most delicate, it’s imperative that you invest in a high-quality formula. Here, four of the best undereye creams for men available on Amazon that’ll keep your peepers looking fresh.

1. Brickell Men’s Restoring Eye Cream Just like your morning cup o’ Joe, Brickell restoring eye cream contains caffeine to wake up your peepers after a little too much revelry. Packed with natural and organic ingredients, the lightweight formula quickly de-puffs the undereye area to make you look more alert. The cream also features a blend known as Matrixyl 3000, which is clinically proven to boost collagen production and reduce wrinkles by 45 percent in just two months. Further help comes from MSM, a nutrient that’s found in superfoods, like kale and spinach, which combats age spots and pigmentation. Use this cream after a sleepless night or red-eye flight to freshen up your face. BUY NOW: $40.00

2. Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum Dermalogica was founded by an acclaimed skin therapist and is known for its top-notch natural skincare products that are formulated without any nasties (a.k.a. parabens). This lightweight eye serum is supercharged with Vitamin C which works to dramatically brighten your undereye skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines. The nutrient-dense formula also includes Arjun tree extract and chia seed oil to improve elasticity, as well as tremella mushroom and micro-algae to lock in moisture. Extra brightness, meanwhile, comes from poria mushroom extract, which boost’s your skin’s natural luminosity. The vegan serum has also been certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny to give you peace of mind that no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. BUY NOW: $70.00

3. Clinique Anti-Age Eye Cream for Men Tired skin is usually also thirsty. Dehydration can lead to bags, dark circles and fine lines that ultimately make you look older than you are. Thankfully, Clinique’s ultra-hydrating treatment works to keep your eye area nourished and moisturized for a more youthful complexion. It also has a touch of caffeine to combat puffiness. The formula is fit for any type of skin—from dry to oily—and has no parabens or fragrances. Use this cream to look like you had a full nine hours of sleep, when you may have only gotten four. BUY NOW: $32.45