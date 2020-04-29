The Best Vacuum-Insulated Bottles for Keeping Your Water as Cold as Ice

A good water bottle should keep your liquids from leaking. A great one, though, should also keep everything inside warm or cold—depending on whether you’re stashing ice water or an espresso. And for that, you’ll need a vacuum insulated water bottle.

Vacuum insulation means that your water bottle has a stainless-steel double wall, with a space devoid of air in between the two barriers that keeps external temperatures from reaching the internal liquids. In other words, it’s a great option for those on-the-go, who want their drink to stay the same temperature no matter how long it takes them to get to the office.

Plus, vacuum insulated bottles are the more environmentally friendly option, as having your own reusable water bottle means you’ll be buying and using fewer plastic containers. Of course, the specific model you choose will depend on your lifestyle—athletes may want a more durable model, while commuters may be looking for something much more compact. Here are four of the best vacuum insulated bottles for every lifestyle.

1. Travel Kuppe Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle Travel Kuppe designed its vacuum insulated bottle with the athletic set in mind. Its hammered exterior is highly scratch resistant, and it’s sized so that it will snuggly fit into a bike’s bottle cage. The tried-and-true vacuum insulation will keep your liquids hot or cold for up to nine hours—perfect for athletes who like to play the long game. Pros: A water bottle that can take a beating. Cons: Its basic design lacks any real flair. BUY NOW: $35.00

2. Yeti Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle Yeti’s 26-ounce water bottle’s greatest asset is its “Chug Cap.” Just a quick half-twist of the component and you can open and close the bottle—great for grabbing a quick sip or two while on the go. The bottle’s colorful DuraCoat finish, meanwhile, means that its bright hues won’t chip or scratch too easily. Pros: An easy-to-use bottle that holds a substantial amount of water. Cons: The Chug Cap is not intended for use with hot beverages. BUY NOW: $39.99

3. S’well Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle S’well is a well-established name in the water bottle biz and for good reason: Its no-nonsense, vacuum insulated water bottles will keep your liquids warm or cool, rain or shine. Its standard, 17-ounce iteration comes in plenty of different colors and styles, the pick of which is the Incognito option. The bottle has a universal appeal, but it’s especially great for those who want a more slender and less bulky vessel for their kit. Pros: An aesthetically pleasing shape, plus plenty of color options to choose from. Cons: Hand wash only. BUY NOW: $35.00