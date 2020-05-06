The Best Vegetable Cleavers to Cut Through Melons, Herbs and Almost Everything in Between

A meat cleaver is often touted as the heavy-duty tool of the kitchen. And with its ability to make literal mincemeat of chicken and pork, there’s no question that it’s deserving of this title. But there’s a lesser-known cleaver that is also worthy of foodie praise (and purchase).

Allow us to introduce you to the humble vegetable cleaver. This razor-sharp blade can tackle a vast array of everyday kitchen tasks, like chopping tough vegetables and fruits, splitting lobster shells, or even mincing delicate herbs. It’s been a staple in Chinese cutlery for generations on account of its high versatility.

The cleaver itself is slightly smaller than its carnivorous counterpart with a blade that typically measures a few inches shorter. This means it can pull off those delicate knife maneuvers and still deliver brute cutting force when necessary. The flat blade also doubles as a makeshift plate which you can scrape ingredients onto. It’s really is the multipurpose workhorse that you never knew you needed.

We’ve rounded up four of the top vegetable cleavers available to add to your kitchen arsenal.

1. Zwilling 7-Inch Vegetable Cleaver This 7-inch vegetable cleaver is forged from a single piece of Zwilling’s proprietary high-carbon steel to offer maximum durability. The honed blade features a laser-controlled edge for added sharpness and has also been ice-hardened for greater durability, so you don’t have to . The curved bolster gives you precise control—even when tackling something difficult like a pumpkin or pineapple—while the polymer handle ensures a comfortable grip and less fatigue. Pros: It’s cutting edge is extremely sharp. Cons: This cleaver is the most expensive on the list. BUY NOW: $199.95

2. Enso HD 7-Inch Vegetable Cleaver Enso has been forging professional Japanese chef’s knives for more than 80 years and the expert craftsmanship shines through in this impeccable 7-inch vegetable cleaver. Fashioned from 37-layer Damascus steel, it features a traditional tsuchime (hammered) finish. The double-bevel blade is fit for right or left-handed use and has been hand ground to a supremely sharp 12° cutting angle. The svelte knife weighs just 11 ounces and is lighter and thinner than most Western blades. On top of that, it’s balanced to perfection to allow for controlled slicing. Pros: The black canvas micarta handle has an elegant look, but won’t crack like wood can. Cons: Occasionally, the hammered tsuchime finish may cause a little drag or attract small pieces of food. BUY NOW: $149.95

3. Dalstrong Nakiri Vegetable Cleaver Each one of these high-quality vegetable cleavers takes more than 2 months to make. Dalstrong combines ancient Japanese sword making techniques, like the 3-step Honbazuke method, with the latest in breakthrough technologies, such as nitrogen cooling. The end result? A ruthlessly sharp 6-inch cleaver that is at once precise and robust. The hammered blade is crafted from 66 layers of high-carbon stainless steel and boasts a lofty 62+ Rockwell hardness which means it’ll hold its scalpel-like edge for far longer than many other knives. The “military-grade” hand-polished handle supports a professional pinch grip, with thumb and index finger on the blade, for safe and comfortable cutting. Pros: This premium blade represents great value. Cons: You’ll need to grip with care: the sharp edge is no joke. BUY NOW