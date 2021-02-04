The Best Vintage-Look Luggage for Traveling in Style

It’s difficult to deny the charm of vintage luggage. With a market flooded by sturdy-yet-lightweight aluminum travel cases, there’s something almost defiant about carrying an old-fashioned trunk.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of handsome designs on the market that harken back to the vintage cases of yore. Sure, they might be slightly heavier and more cumbersome than their metallic counterparts, but can you really put a price on style, old sport?

Obviously, when investing in a set, one should pay attention to the material and construction to ensure the cases go the extra mile. It also pays to consider what size suitcase will best suit your needs. For example, some sets include small carry-on options if you plan to embark on trips without checking any luggage. Wheels, handles and interior pockets also vary design to design.

Overwhelmed? Don’t fear. Here, we’ve curated some of the best vintage luggage sets available on Amazon to keep you looking dapper while on the go.

1. Vintiquewise 3-Piece Vintage Luggage Set What’s better than one vintage suitcase? Three, of course. This set comprises a trio of charming cases that have a classic antique look. The largest spans 17.7 inches long and is the perfect companion for long overseas trips. The medium measures 16.4 inches and is great for interstate jaunts. Finally, the small spans 13.1 inches and is ideal for weekend stays. Each case is finished in faux leather and features authentic, old-fashioned hardware. In addition to travel, these cases are great for storage and decoration. Vintiquewise 3-Piece Vintage Luggage Set: $128.99

2. Urban Dezire Leather Duffle Bag Although it’s not a set, this solo leather duffle bag scored a spot on this list on account of its exceptional quality. It’s crafted from genuine goat leather, which has been tanned to handsome dark brown and still has that lovely natural smell. The bag measure 24 inches long by 10 inches wide and is extremely versatile. It can be used on weekend trips or at the gym, for example. Inside, it features a big main compartment for clothing, while the outside features two side pockets for accessories. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort. Urban Dezire Leather Duffle Bag: $60.00

3. CO-Z 2-Piece Vintage Luggage Set CO-Z’s two-piece luggage set might look like it’s come from the past but its engineering is anything but. The 24-inch suitcase is fitted with heavy-duty wheels that are smooth and silent for effortless mobility, plus a TSA lock that will keep your possessions safe. The matching 12-inch handbag attaches to the suitcase with a complimentary strap and can be removed as needed. Together, the pair offer approximately 11 gallons of volume—that’s enough room for a three- to five-day trip. Both pieces are covered in white polyurethane leather with brown accents and stitching for a vintage feel. CO-Z 2-Piece Vintage Luggage Set: $169.99