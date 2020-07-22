The Best Vintage Wine Glasses to Give Your Next Party a Retro Vibe

Since wine is a centuries-old tipple, it makes sense to sip it from antique stemware. Not only does it add an air of authenticity and make you feel utterly debonair, but it looks good, too. Of course, unless you’re part of the Waterford clan, these rare heirlooms are rather hard to come by. Thankfully, there is now a spate of vintage lookalikes that you can buy new to get that old-fashioned feel.

Many of these reproductions feature intricate designs based on the patterned crystal that grew to prominence in the US during the late 1800s. This striking glassware was favored by the upper echelon of society on account of its light-reflecting qualities, which remain in most of today’s iterations. On top of that, the unique faceted cuts feel great in your hand.

To ensure you invest in the best, we’ve compiled four of the top sets of vintage wine glasses on Amazon that will add a touch of class to any table setting.

1. Lorren Home Trends Crystal Wine Glasses Complete with a striking gold rim, Lorren Home Trends’ wine glasses have a decidedly Art Deco feel and will add a touch of class to any home bar. Handmade, each glass in the four-piece set is crafted from premium lead-free crystal and features intricate faceted cuts. Measuring 7.75 inches tall and 3.25 inches wide, each cup can hold up to 7.5 ounces of your favorite wine. While that’s the smallest capacity of the glasses on this list, it can still comfortably hold a standard pour, which is roughly 5 to 6 ounces of vino. As to be expected, you will need to handwash this delicate design. BUY NOW: $45.98

2. Waterford Markham Wine Glasses Waterford Crystal dates back to the 18th century and its stemware simply oozes old-world charm. This four-piece set comes from the more accessible Marquis line that was introduced in 1991. Of course, it’s still plenty luxurious. Handcrafted, each glass is made from the finest lead-free crystalline and features classic diamond-inspired wedge cuts. Each glass measures 8.2 inches high by 3.5 inches wide and is capable of holding 12 ounces of red or white. The set is sure to bring sparkling elegance to any celebration. BUY NOW: $39.99

3. Godinger Dublin Wine Goblets Despite being described as “Goblets,” Godinger’s elegant crystal glasses are a far cry from the crude medieval designs that moniker evokes. Unlike the rest of the sets on this list, the quartet is crafted from lead crystal. While it’s not the healthiest, the material gives better light refraction than normal glass and, consequently, greater sparkle, color and brilliance. Each goblet measures 11 inches high and can hold up to 9 ounces of wine. They are also etched with a stunning “Dublin” pattern that looks a little like a miniature pineapple. Get yourself a set of goblets and fancy up any table setting. BUY NOW: $22.95