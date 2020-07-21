The Best Viognier Glasses for Sipping the Floral Wine

Viognier is known throughout the wine world for its wonderfully heady aroma. The fruit-forward white has the perfect mix of perfume and body that can be best appreciated when sipping from a dedicated Viognier glass.

This specially designed drinking vessel allows the wine to express both its freshness and spiciness, making each sip a true pleasure. With a slight, diamond-like silhouette, the glass flows outward from the narrow mouth until it hits the widest point, then angles back in toward the stem. This shape helps to unlock the wine’s aromas and flavors—think ripe peaches, apricots and honeysuckle—while increasing the rate of the alcohol’s evaporation for a better drinking experience. The glass also highlights Viognier’s velvety texture and ensures a long, balanced finish.

Of course, there are as many different glasses on the market as there are Viogniers. That’s quite a few. To help you out, we’ve curated four of the best Viognier glasses on Amazon to add to your glassware collection.

1. Riedel VINUM Viognier Glasses Riedel is synonymous with premium glassware. The family-owned Austrian outfit has been in business for some 300 years and is credited with creating the first varietal-specific stemware. Riedel understands that the taste of a wine is affected by the shape of the vessel from which it is consumed, and has created a fine crystal Viognier glass that may be the best on the market. Measuring 8 inches high, the glass has a rounded bowl and can hold 12 ounces of your finest vino. The shape is said to help the wine’s low acidity balance the rich flavor and highlight its supple texture. This set includes two separate glasses for you to enjoy with one other lucky drinking companion. BUY NOW: $42.90

2. Spiegelau White Wine Glasses Spiegelau has been working with glass and crystal for centuries and showcases its inherent expertise within these white wine glasses. The four-piece set was crafted in Germany from fine, non-leaded crystal for the unparalleled clarity and brilliance. Measuring 8.7 inches tall and 3.3 inches wide, each glass has a sizeable bowl and can hold up to 15.5 ounces of wine. The delicate stem is not only nice in the hand but also allows you to easily swirl and subsequently enhance the character and bouquet of your finest Viognier. Thanks to improved breakage resistance, the glasses are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. BUY NOW: $39.59

3. Schott Zwiesel White Wine Glasses Designed with an angular, geometric look, Schott Zwiesel’s wine glasses are both elegant and practical. Measuring 9 inches tall and 3.3 inches wide, each glass in the six-piece set has a slightly narrow rim to concentrate the nose of highly aromatic Viogniers. They also have a smaller bowl size to keep your whites cooler for longer, as opposed to the large bowls used for reds. Each glass is made from patented, non-lead Tritan crystal—a blend of Titanium oxide and zirconium oxide—for added durability and has a 13-ounce capacity. Of course, they’re also dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $60.00