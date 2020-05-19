The Best Waffle Makers to Brighten up Your Weekend Brunch

You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t love waffles. The golden griddled treat is beloved the world over for its perfectly crispy edges and delightful pockets to house that moreish maple syrup and butter. And while the frozen versions have come leaps and bounds, there’s nothing better than devouring a waffle that you’ve made from scratch. Indeed, a little hard work only sweetens the experience.

Of course, you’ll need a dedicated waffle iron to do the Belgian delicacy justice. These nifty machines help you to transform batter into five-star, restaurant-quality waffles without causing any brunch-time headaches. There are a variety of models on the market, from high-end steel designs to budget plastic options, each of which has its own pros and cons. Needless to say, you’ll want a machine that browns evenly and cooks with consistency.

To help you out, we’ve pulled together four of the top-performing waffle makers on Amazon that will be the true hero of weekend brunch.

1. All-Clad Belgian Waffle Maker All-Clad’s stainless steel behemoth is basically the Rolls-Royce of waffle makers and is capable of churning out endless batches of high-quality waffles. Just like All-Clad’s prized cookware, it’s crafted from 18/10 stainless steel and is supremely durable. It can produce up to four 1-inch-thick Belgian waffles in one fell swoop and represents the perfect mix of quality and quantity. The versatile machine boasts seven different heat settings to please the most precise waffle aficionados. A pleasant chime lets you know when your waffles have finished cooking and removal is a cinch thanks to the non-stick surface. Pros: There’s a small clip-on tray affixed to the back of the waffle maker which catches any rogue batter and keeps your bench clean. Cons: It’s roughly double the price of most other models on this list. BUY NOW: $199.95

2. Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker Since Belgian waffles are thicker than regular waffles, you need an extra-deep waffle maker to create them. This Cuisinart model has 1-inch waffle pockets to deliver two perfectly thick Belgian waffles that are crispy on the outside and nice and airy on the inside. Packed with 1,400 watts of power, the machine features LED indicator lights that flash in unison with an audible “beep” when each waffle is ready to eat. The non-stick waffle grill ensures your creations never stick to the pan and also makes cleaning up a breeze. Pros: The adjustable browning knob allows you to customize your cook. Cons: Its bulky design may make it a little more difficult to store than other models. BUY NOW: $89.95

3. Calphalon Round Waffle Maker Unlike just about every other waffle maker on the market, Calphon’s single-waffle machine is space-conscious and very easy to store. Of course, that doesn’t make it any less capable of delivering evenly cooked golden waffles which are smack bang in the middle of the fluffy-crispy spectrum. The light-to-dark shade selection lets users decide how cooked they want their waffles to be, while the “No Peek” indicator lights flash when the waffle is ready. This means you don’t have to keep lifting the lid and disrupting the cooking process. Pros: The svelte design is great if you prefer cooking in smaller batches (or have a smaller kitchen). Cons: You can only make one waffle at a time. BUY NOW: $99.00