The Best Wake-Up Alarm Clocks to Get Yourself Up in the Morning

Some of us just aren’t morning people. While many people can wake up ready to go at the crack of dawn with ease, others need all the help (and coffee) they can get. But if you’re looking to make your morning routine a little easier, few things will help more than a wake-up alarm clock.

The wake-up alarm clock, or the sunrise alarm clock as they’re sometimes called, is a slight tweak on the classic device that helps ease you into consciousness in the morning. Designed with sleep hygiene in mind, a wake-up alarm clock has a number of features, including lights and sounds, that help prepare your body for the morning before you’ve even opened your eyes. So, when you pick out a device of your own, you’ll want to find one with features that sound soothing and pleasant to you. After all, the morning doesn’t have to be something you fight.

If you’re in need of a new alarm clock, or would just like to make waking up easier than ever before, then you’ll want to invest in a wake-up alarm clock. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock When someone is talking up the virtues of a wake-up alarm clock, they’re probably talking about one made by Philips. The electronics giant, which has also had great luck with smart lights in recent years, has crafted an excellent alarm clock that’s easy to use and makes waking up a breeze, no matter how much of a night owl you are. The device has 10 programmable brightness levels, and each brings the rising sun right into your bedroom. It also has a dimming setting to help you fall asleep, soothing sounds and a backup feature in case the power goes out. Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm…

2. Corlitec Smart Wake Up Light Alarm Clock We’ve all frantically smashed the snooze button on our alarm clock in the past. With Corlitec’s smart alarm clock, this aggressive method isn’t required, as you can simply ask the voice-controlled device to do it for you. The clock, which is compatible with Alexa and Google Home, will also mimic the sunrise, has multiple color and warmth settings, a variety of soothing sounds and FM radio. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your phone via USB cable. Corlitec Smart Wake Up Light Alarm Clock: $45.99

3. LBell Intelligent Wake-Up Light You don’t just need light to wake up easily, you need colored light. LBell’s device expertly mimics the sunrise with a light that changes from dim red to a bright yellow as your alarm grows closer. The device can project seven different colors, so the light always matches your mood. Other features include FM radio, WiFi-connectivity and a full suite of music to help you sleep. LBell Intelligent Wake-Up Light: $49.99