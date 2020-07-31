The Best Washcloths to Gently Cleanse Your Body and Face

Between all the latest skincare fads and fancy new gadgets, washcloths have fallen by the wayside. And it’s a shame. They might seem a little old school, but they’re an essential for a reason: they work. These simple squares of fabric are a terrific way to cleanse your face, providing gentle exfoliation without stripping, and do an equally good job of cleansing the body.

Classic versions are made from cotton because the natural fiber is durable, easy to clean and soft enough to regularly use on skin. But the density of the loop pile makes a difference in how it feels, how it drys and even how effectively it can sweep away unwanted grime. With something this simple, the details matter quite a bit.

If you’re looking to stock up for your bathroom, you’re in luck. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the four best sets of washcloths available on Amazon so you (and your guests) can feel like you’re getting the full spa treatment every day.

1. Chakir Turkish Linens Washcloth Set Turkish cotton is renowned for its softness and strength—two qualities this set takes excellent advantage of. This pack consists of 12 washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches in size. Each one is made from 100 percent pure, conscientiously harvested long-staple cotton to be as durable and long-lasting as possible. On top of that, the cotton used is Oeko-Tex and ISO 9001-certified so you can rest assured no harmful chemicals were used in its production, resulting in a product both safer for you and the environment. And care couldn’t be easier. Simply toss them in your machine in cold water to get them looking like new after use. BUY NOW: $23.99

2. White Classic Luxury Washcloths If you’re the type of person who uses a washcloth to cleanse your face then you know softness is a matter of paramount importance. This set of 12 washcloths is made from combed cotton for a smooth, lightweight texture that will remove grime without tearing up the delicate flesh on your mug. But that’s not to say they’re incapable of doing some solid cleaning action along your body as well. Thanks to the high quality you won’t have to worry about shrinkage after sending them through the wash. In fact, they are designed to become softer and fluffier with every cycle. It’s not often that we can snag things that get better with age, so we’ll take it. BUY NOW: $20.99

3. Mosobam Luxury Bamboo Washcloths Unlike the other picks on our list, the towels included in this set are made from bamboo rather than cotton. The natural fiber has become a serious alternative as its fluffy cousin requires far more natural resources—like water—to produce. This makes a wonderful eco-friendly choice that’s just as durable with a likewise soft texture. It should be noted that four washcloths are included with this set as opposed to the 12 included in some of our other picks. But that could make it a better option if you’re shopping for one or a household that only needs to replace a handful of bath linens. BUY NOW: $16.00