The Best Water Bottle Cleaner Brush to Keep Your Containers Germ-Free

More than 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day in the United States. Thankfully, there is now a spate of stylish and practical reusable water bottles on the market trying to counter that awful amount of waste. If you’ve managed to kick the disposable bottles and now carry a recyclable container—go you!—you may have noticed it requires cleaning from time to time.

Do not fear, this doesn’t have to be one of those dreaded chores. In fact, it can be relatively quick and painless with a dedicated bottle cleaner brush. This nifty tool features a long handle that allows it to reach all parts of your water bottle and a bristled head to remove germs and bacteria. This is particularly important since those nasties tend to thrive in a moist environment.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best bottle cleaner brushes on Amazon to ensure your containers stay spick and span.

1. Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set Whether you need to clean a wine decanter or baby bottle, Turbo Microfiber’s convenient set has got you covered. It is comprised of five different brushes of varying sizes, which means you can tackle pretty much any type of bottle. Each head features stiff nylon bristles (BPA free) that promise to remove even the toughest grime. The longest brush is fitted with a sturdy bamboo handle and is great for all kinds of kitchen chores. At the other end of the spectrum, the smallest cleaning brush features a wire handle and is perfect for cleaning straws. Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set: $11.99

2. Oxo Water Bottle Cleaning Set Just like our top pick, Oxo’s water bottle cleaning set features three different tools that are suited to specific tasks. There’s a long brush for cleaning inside bottles, a narrow brush for scrubbing inside straws and a detail cleaner that promises to get into every other nook and cranny. All three have durable nylon bristles that will stand up to everyday wear and tear. The best part? The trio is looped together with a handy ring that can snap open and close to make sure no brush gets left behind. Oxo Water Bottle Cleaning Set: $9.99

3. Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush Kitchiny’s bottle brush is somewhat of an outlier on this list. It’s the only one to be crafted from silicone, which means its bristles will keep their shape and not fall out as some nylon ones can. Silicone is flexible enough to get to those hard to reach places and strong enough to remove gunk. It’s also quite gentle and won’t scratch your favorite glassware. What’s more, the brush is dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you can also give the brush itself a nice thorough clean whenever you please. Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush: $7.69