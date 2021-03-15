The Best Water Flossers for Keeping Your Teeth Sparkling Clean

Keeping your teeth clean is an important part of your overall hygiene—and doing it properly means flossing regularly. But flossing can also be a hassle (or even worse, uncomfortable). And if you find it challenging to use string floss every day, you might want to add a water flosser to your arsenal.

A water flosser—or an oral irrigator, as they’re sometimes called—is a device that shoots a small stream of water into the spaces between our teeth that our toothbrushes, manual or electric, can’t get to. That may make the water flosser, which tends to look like something you’d see at the dentist’s office, sound like an unneeded luxury, but if used regularly it’ll leave your teeth feeling cleaner than ever before. Plus, the design makes it easier to get to hard-to-reach places than a piece of regular old floss.

If you’re looking to more thoroughly clean your teeth, a water flosser may be just what you’re looking for. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Panasonic Ultrasonic Water Irrigator Panasonic’s water flosser may be portable but that doesn’t mean it’s not powerful. The device features the brand’s advanced Ultrasonic oral technology so it’s sure to wash away food debris and plaque. It also has five water-speed modes (one of which creates up to 1,600 pulses per minute) so you’ll be able to find a setting that works for you. If that wasn’t enough, its water tank provides 60 seconds of cleaning and its battery can be fully charged in an hour. Panasonic Ultrasonic Water Irrigator: $99.99

2. Initio Water Flosser A little skeptical about the value of a water flosser? Initio’s no-fuss device will make you a convert. The brand’s flosser isn’t the most powerful but it does the job, thanks in part to three strength settings and six different water jet tips. Rounding out an already attractive package is the fact that it’s portable, too. And even if you don’t intend to bring the device with you on your next trip, you won’t have to worry about it taking up too much space. Initio Water Flosser: $29.99

3. MOSPRO Water Flosser The most powerful water flossers tend to have huge water tanks. That’s fine when you’re at home but a real pain if you’re traveling. If you’re looking for a flosser that offers some portability, look no further than this model from MOSPRO. The brand’s flosser is small enough to be taken on the road but still offers solid performance thanks to its detachable 300ml water tank and three strength settings. And if you are taking it on a trip you can expect the device’s charge to last seven to 10 days. MOSPRO Water Flosser: $39.99