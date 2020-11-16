The Best Faucet Water Purifiers for Cleaner, Better Tasting Tap Water

Every human needs to drink water and plenty of it. And if you’re sticking to the recommended eight-plus glasses a day, chances are at least some of it is coming from the tap. Because of this an easy way to upgrade the water you drink is by installing a purifier on your faucet.

A faucet-mounted water purifier is a device that uses a combination of filters and water pressure to reduce the amount of lead, mercury, chlorine and other contaminants coming from your tap. Not only does that make water you drink cleaner, chances are it will taste better too (traces of chlorine can affect water’s taste and odor). Plus, using a filter means you won’t have to buy bottled water, something which will save you money and also cut down on plastic waste.

If you’re looking to improve the taste and quality of your tap water, the time is right to invest in a water purifier for your faucet. Here are some of the very best available on Amazon.

1. Pur Faucet Water Filtration System Pur’s faucet-mounted water purifier produces clean and great tasting water, but it’s the added features that really set it apart. Not only is the device easy to install and usem, it also includes Bluetooth connectivity so you know exactly what you’re drinking via a corresponding app. The app doesn’t just offer updates on your water, it also tracks intake and how much money you’re saving. Its sleek, chrome-finished design isn’t bad to look at it either. Pur Faucet Water Filtration System: $44.99

2. Waterdrop Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter If you don’t mind the taste of your tap water but are curious about how it may improve with a water purifier, Waterdrop’s device may be just what you’re looking for. The simple, streamlined filter is well-suited for newcomers. Although it lacks the fancy features of some of the options on this list, it is exceedingly easy to use and is excellent at filtering out any possible contaminants, including chlorine and lead, which is the point of using a purifier in the first place. Waterdrop Stainless-Steel Faucet Water Filter: $36.99

3. Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System Brita is one of the most trusted names in water purification for a reason—the company knows what it’s doing. It also knows that high-tech features, while nice, are not necessary. That’s why the brand’s basic filter system is so easy to use. Simply screw it onto the end of your faucet, and you’re ready to go. The filter—which will reduce 60 contaminants commonly found in tap water, including 99 percent of the lead—is also easy to swap out for a new one, something that can’t be said for all filters. Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter System: $25.88