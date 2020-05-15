The Best Watermelon Slicers for Your Next Picnic

The seemingly never-ending number of kitchen knives may at times seem like overkill. Do you really need a specific knife for every culinary task? Maybe not all of them, but there’s no denying that some are exponentially easier with a dedicated tool—like slicing a watermelon.

As delicious as the flesh of a watermelon may be, getting to it is anything but convenient, as it’s an unwieldy fruit with an extra thick rind. Fortunately, a dedicated watermelon slicer makes cutting the fruit a breeze. They come in two main styles: a tool that cuts single slices and one that cuts the entire fruit at once. Either way, you’ll be enjoying a delicious piece of watermelon in one swift motion.

So, if watermelons are back in season and you find yourself hankering for fruit, it’s time to finally invest in a dedicated slicer. Here are four of the very best.

1. FEENM Watermelon Slicer Why cut one slice when you can cut 12 at once? That’s what Feenm’s plastic and stainless-steel slicer will allow you to do, anyway. Just place the tool on top of the fruit, grab hold of the handles and press down. A split second later and you’ll have 12 slices of delicious watermelon. It also works on cantaloupe, honeydew melon, pineapple and vegetables. Pros: A safe and easy way to quickly cut a watermelon. Cons: No-frills aesthetic won’t win any beauty contests BUY NOW: $23.99

2. Kuhn Ricon Melon Slicer Sometimes you don’t need to do it all at once. Kuhn Ricon’s slicer is for the person who wants to slowly eat their watermelon one piece at a time. Once the fruit has been halved, you simply stick the instrument in and scoop out a perfectly portioned slice. Simple. The slicer also sports a playful, fruit-appropriate color scheme, is devoid of sharp edges and is easy to clean. Pros: A colorful slicer that cuts one piece at a time. Cons: Not ideal if there is a group of people hungry for watermelon. BUY NOW: $26.40

3. Riveira Watermelon Slicer Set Riveira knows that not every watermelon is the same, so it sells three different slicers as a set. There’s a serrated knife to halve the fruit, a slicer for cutting one piece at a time and a tool for cubing. Each is made from high-quality stainless steel and features matching red grips. The set also comes in a box, so you’ll never have to worry about misplacing a tool the next time you want some fruit. Pros: A set that allows you to slice and cube watermelon. Cons: You’ll have to store three tools instead of just one. BUY NOW: $29.97