The 15 Best Weed Accessories to Elevate Your Smoking Experience

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Marijuana is steadily becoming mainstream. With laws relaxing throughout the US, it’s no wonder why cannabis is in big demand. Once the stuff of hippies, smoking weed is now practiced by everyone from Snoop Dog to Martha Stewart. And there’s an array of stylish tools and accessories to match marijuana’s haute status, elevating smoking to a luxurious experience. Indeed, lighting a joint is now on par with puffing on the finest Cuban cigar.

“Cannabis had been operating in the shadows for all these years, but this was something we believed could be a real growth opportunity,” says Brett Heyman, creative director and founder of Edie Parker, the New York–based accessories line.

Heyman launched her label over a decade ago with the commitment to red carpet-friendly acrylic clutches and home decor items. More recently, she expanded into upscale cannabis bowls and bongs, working with small-batch glassblowers and ceramicists in different states. And she isn’t the only one venturing into the wild and wonderful world of luxury weed accessories.

From rakish humidors to sculptural pipes, here’s a look at everything you need to de-stress in style.

Cigar connoisseurs understand the value of humidors, storage containers that regulate humidity levels, keeping tobacco from turning too dry and flaky. The same principles extend to marijuana. So, if you’re looking to keep your stash fresh, this regal option from Case Elegance, with its patent-pending Hydro System, is a must-buy.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $200

This limited-edition bong, handblown by New York City artist Paul Arnhold, is striking enough to display alongside the finest Murano glass collectables.

Buy Now on Edie Parker: $795

Sure, you can opt for standard organic hemp, but if you want something a touch more luxe—and if you need more fiber in your system—check out flax rolling papers, especially the ones from Z’s Life, the marijuana equivalent of your Smythson stationery.

Buy Now on Bespoke Post: $10

Whether you prefer a bong, pipe or rolling papers, to get optimal results a weed grinder is the one worth-the-investment accessory. And if you’re looking for one with the Midas touch, Sackville & Co. has you covered.

Buy Now on Bespoke Post: $80

Smoking accessories have gone high-tech. If you don’t want to fiddle around with a bong or have not mastered the art of rolling papers, a vape is the safest bet. And the beauty of this one from Pax is that it doesn’t require oils or grinding. Just fill it up with buds and light up.

Buy Now on Pax: $200

As any chef will tell you, it’s important to set up your mise en place. You have your weed, grinder, lighter and rolling paper, sure, but you also need to keep all your buds in a contained space. Enter this trippy tray from the weed experts at Higher Standards.

Buy Now on Higher Standards: $60

Smoking marijuana may be relaxing, but the vegetal vapor might not be. Counter the aroma with a soothing incense like this option with notes of lemon zest, coriander seeds, hay oil, beeswax absolute, milk lactones, patchouli fraction, amber and Russian leather.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $70

Of course, you’ll need a stylish receptacle for burning the aforementioned incense. We suggest this porcelain one from Gucci, produced by the esteemed Florentine ceramics brand Richard Ginori and inspired by an archival fabric.

Buy Now on Gucci: $245

This stately lighter from Houseplant, a brand known for its luxurious smoking accessories, is made of eye-catching green marble with a logo-embossed leather base. So even if you don’t smoke regularly, it’ll still make a handsome addition your coffee table.

Buy Now on Ssense: $280

Roque Paq Full Ritual Gift Set

For the presidential suite of smoking accessories, look at this set from Roque Paq. From golden trimming scissors to a snakeskin wrapped lighter, it has everything one needs wrapped up in a leather or vegan leather roll case.

Buy Now on Roque Paq: $430

Jonathan Adler has applied his groovy, mid-mod chic aesthetic to a number of home objects, so it was inevitable that he would take on stash boxes. Indeed, he has plenty of styles on offer, but the one that tops our list is this rainbow-emblazoned option made of posh porcelain.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $75

This pipe offers a sculptural form with plenty of function. It’s been thoughtfully designed to stand steadily on a flat surface and its borosilcate glass body doesn’t conduct heat, ensuring a pleasurable smoking experience.

Buy Now on Tetra: $65

Lord Jones CBD Gum Drops

If smoking isn’t for you, try getting a dose of marijuana’s calming properties via these charming candies. Lord Jones’ gumdrops are handmade in small batches with natural fruit flavors and feature 20mg of hemp-derived CBD per gumdrop.

Buy Now on Lord Jones: $35

Hermès Garde-Robe Pop Ashtray

Hermès ashtrays are a fixture of many a well-appointed coffee table, though usually repurposed as a more demure vide poche. In hand-painted Limoges porcelain, this one can certainly be decorative, but why not use it for its intended purpose?

Buy Now on Hermes: $630

Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver First Aid Box

Discreetly hide your stash in style with this cheeky first aid box, handcrafted in solid sterling silver with an enamel lining.

Buy Now on Tiffany & Co.: $615