The Best Whiskey Glasses for Sipping Your Favorite Bourbon, Scotch and Rye

Without question, whiskey is infinitely better when sipped from a specialized glass. Not only does it look and feel great in your hand, but it can also improve the flavor of your scotch, bourbon or rye.

There are several types of whiskey glasses on the market that each deliver a slightly different drinking experience. Some are designed to direct your attention solely on the whiskey, while others can accommodate a range of other cocktails. Here, we’re focusing on the old-fashioned glass and the Glencairn.

The old-fashioned glass, which also goes by a rock glass, low-ball or tumbler, has straight, thick walls and a heavy base to prevent breakage. As its name implies, it is perfect for old-fashioneds and mixed cocktails, as well as straight-up whiskey. These glasses typically have a nice weight to them and promise fantastic drinkability, though getting a good whiff of whiskey can sometimes be a little difficult.

That’s where the Glencairn comes in. This whiskey glass features a tulip-shaped bowl that lets the spirit breathe and a narrow mouth to direct the wonderful aromas right up to your nose. The glass is typically fitted with a thick pedestal to ensure you can get a nice swirl going and aerate your whiskey.

Either glass will do the trick, it’s just down to personal preference.

1. Glencairn Whisky Glasses If you’re serious about sipping whiskey, a Glencairn glass is a must. Hailed as “the official whiskey glass,” it features an elegant tulip-shaped bowl that really lets the liquor breathe. This results in a more smooth and mellow whiskey. The tapered mouth, meanwhile, helps direct the aroma right up your nose to allow you to fully appreciate complex expressions. The glass features a short base stand that feels nice in the hand and is crafted from lustrous crystal. This set includes four separate glasses that are sure to look striking in any bar. Glencairn Whisky Glasses: $33.75

2. Luxu Whiskey Glasses Designed for whiskey connoisseurs who like to entertain, this six-piece set will allow you and your friends to sip in style. Crafted from lead-free crystal, the old-fashioned glass has a timeless design and can hold an array of drinks beyond whiskey, such as brandy, gin, vodka or even beer. The thick, weighted bottom minimizes breakage, keeps your tipple secure and also feels sturdy in your hand. Each glass can hold 11 ounces and a big ice cube. Cocktail hour has never looked better. Luxu Whiskey Glasses: $29.98

3. Ashcroft Twist Whiskey Glass Ashcroft has quite literally given a classic design a contemporary spin with this twisted whiskey glass. Handcrafted from the finest lead-free crystal, each glass goes through a painstaking two-piece molding process to get its distinctive shape and brilliant clarity. Featuring a nice, heavy base, the glasses can hold up to 10 ounces of whiskey each that is best savored after a good swirl. The set includes two glasses and is beautifully packaged in a luxurious gift box. It makes a great present for the whiskey lovers in your life. Ashcroft Twist Whiskey Glass: $19.95