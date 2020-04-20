The Best Whiskey Wedges to Add to Your Next Tipple

To ice, or not to ice, that is the question. Whiskey purists will argue that nothing but a few drops of water should be added to the smoky tipple. This is backed up by science which suggests a little dash of H2O yields a more flavorful whiskey as it lowers the proof, and unleashes new tastes and aromas. Of course, too much water and you’re left with a whiskey that’s diluted, and no one wants that.

That’s where ice comes in. The right ice promises to chill your whiskey while tempering the intensity. But it can’t be a cluster of small cubes; it needs to be a big block. Even better, a whiskey wedge. The whiskey wedge melts at a far slower pace than regular cubes or large spheres, mixing with your golden elixir at the correct speed. That way, you can open up the whiskey and fully appreciate its structure.

Here, we’ve pulled together four of the best molds on Amazon to get you whiskey ice wedges in no time.

1. Kollea Whiskey Glass and Wedge Set This nifty design is basically an inverted whiskey wedge. Whereas most regular ice wedges sit flush against one corner of the glass, this silicone mold creates a negative wedge in the middle of the glass where the whiskey sits. Since there’s ice on both sides of the glass, your whiskey will keep cool for much longer. Plus, the unique shape is sure to impress fellow whiskey connoisseurs at your next cocktail party. Pros: Since you get two wedge molds and two glasses, you can enjoy your whiskey with a friend. Cons: All that ice makes for quite cold hands. BUY NOW: $24.99

2. Ice Cubist Whiskey Wedge Mold This product does exactly what it says on the packet: It makes a striking piece of slanted ice to keep your tipple chilled while maintaining undiluted clarity. The mold itself is crafted from FDA-approved food-grade silicone that leaves no undesired aftertaste and won’t affect the flavor of your whiskey. You’ll also receive a matching premium square rocks glass which is a welcome addition to any bar. Pros: The matching set make sure you’ll get the right ice to whiskey ratio every time. Cons: There is only one glass and one ice tray per set, so you may be imbibing alone. BUY NOW: $16.95

3. Adoric Sphere Ice Tray Okay, it’s a sphere, not a wedge but it works on the same slow-melting principle. This durable silicone tray makes four 2.5-inch ice balls that work in any type of cocktail. You can also add edible flowers, lemon slices or alcohol infusions to the balls themselves if you want to be particularly fancy. However, since a sphere-shaped piece of ice has more surface area in contact with the whiskey than a flat plane (wedge), you’ll have to be more mindful of dilution. Pros: There are enough spheres for a full round of cocktails. Cons: It will melt slightly quicker than a wedge. BUY NOW: $10.99