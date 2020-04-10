The Best Wine Coolers to Store Your Favorite Bottles

Caring for your wine collection is just as important as sourcing the perfect bottles. Storing wine in the optimal environment will help it age long and well. While a dedicated wine cellar may be the best home for premium wines, having a storage option at hand in entertainment rooms and kitchens is always a smart idea.

Enter the wine cooler. No, not the sugary drink from your college days, a wine cooler—a.k.a. a wine refrigerator—serves as a kind of mobile wine cellar. It stores your collection at a proper temperature and ideally behind tinted glass to prevent degradation from light sources. The best ones also have dual adjustable climate zones—one for reds and one for whites—and offer flexibility in shelving to allow for Champagnes and magnums. The cooler’s minimalist size means it can fit in nearly any room of the house, from the kitchen and pantry, to a library, living room, cinema room or man cave.

Regardless of where you place yours, a quality one will let you store your wines in ideal conditions while keeping them nearby for the right occasion. Here are our four favorites on Amazon.

1. Whynter Wine Refrigerator With storage capacity for 46 bottles, Whynter’s wine refrigerator manages to effortlessly thread the needle between style and functionality. With its tempered double-pane glass, this cooler offers enhanced UV protection to ensure your wine isn’t damaged by your sun-drenched condo or patio. And speaking of temperature control, there are adjustable thermostats for both the upper and lower zone, allowing for a fully customizable experience for multiple bottles of vino. Pros: Zone settings allows for custom control, pull-out wood shelves are sturdy and attractive. Cons: Not a lot of room for magnums. BUY NOW: $975.00

2. Karcassin Wine Refrigerator Karcassin’s wine refrigerator has plenty of premium features that are sure to satisfy even the most exacting customers. Its dual climate zones allow you to easily separate your wine collection across two distinctive settings. The design allows your to store your reds and whites at discrete temperatures, if you like. Additionally, the outer LCD touch display makes it simple to adjust a temperature setting on the fly. Oh, and it’s advanced compressor helps keep the unit as quiet as a mouse. Pros: Innovative touch display, attractive design, quiet, plenty of room for larger bottles. Cons: Takes up a bit of space. BUY NOW: $849.00

3. AAOBOSI Wine Cooler While AAOBOSI might not immediately jump out as a household brand name, its wine cooler should draw your attention for its satisfying intersection of value and features. With two climate zones—one at the bottom and another at the top—it is easy to delineate specific bottles of wine for specific zones in order to keep them effectively chilled. Additionally, the double-tempered glass door and touchscreen control are state-of-the-art features only the best in class offer. Pros: High-end features at a value significantly less. Cons: Some might want to have an option that holds more. BUY NOW: $599.99