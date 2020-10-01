The Best Wine Glasses for Serving Your Favorite Vinos

When it comes to wine glasses, there are a ton of different options out there. In fact, there’s pretty much as many different glasses as there are varietals—Cabernet glasses, Pinot Noir glasses, Chardonnay glasses and a bunch more. There are some wine glasses, though, that are real staples that you’ll want to have on hand no matter what vino you’re pouring.

The main purpose of a good wine glass, other than to serve and sip wine from, is to let the liquid aerate a bit, opening it up to more flavors. Many wine glasses are designed with this in mind, allowing the varietal to reach its full potential. The other big consideration when it comes to wine glasses is whether you want a stemless set or a regular set. Most will prefer holding a wine glass by its stem, especially for a tasting, but a stemless glass is better for parties, as it’s less fragile.

Regardless of your preferences, it’s important to have more than one set of wine glasses around for entertaining. Here, four of the all around best on Amazon.

1. Riedel Cabernet/Merlot Glass Riedel was among the first to engineer wine glasses that actually make wine taste better, so it makes sense that their Cabernet set is one of the best in the biz. Each crystal glass is designed to bring out the best flavors of your favorite red wine, and they’re dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to spend too much time cleaning them. They look the part, too: The stem has a classic, elegant look that will fit in with just about any tableware you’ve already purchased. Riedel Cabernet/Merlot Glass: $27.70

2. Luminarc Stemless Wine Glass Luminarc’s set of wine glasses may not win any purists over—they’ll likely still opt for glassware with a stem—but it’s great for when you’re pouring wine for a crowd. Since all of the 15-ounce glasses are stemless, they won’t break as easily, so you won’t have to worry about guests accidentally breaking your glassware. They can just as easily be used for a smaller, more intimate gathering too—plus, since they’re dishwasher safe, you won’t have to go through the trouble of cleaning each by hand. Luminarc Stemless Wine Glass: $20.00

3. Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses One of the main advantages of stemmed wine glasses is that they’re easier to get a grip on, and you can quickly swirl your wine at a tasting, too. Paksh Novelty’s set excels more than others in this regard, as each of the four wine glasses is designed to feel comfortable when you hold it, and allow the wine itself to breathe. Each can hold 18 ounces of vino, and the glass is specially treated so that it’s not too fragile. That way, even on the off chance you do lose your grip on it, it’s no big deal. Paksh Novelty Italian Red Wine Glasses: $24.99