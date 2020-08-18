The Best Wine Making Kits for Fermenting Vino at Home

When it comes to at-home alcohol making, beer gets all the attention. But it’s not just wannabe brewers who can make their beverage of choice at home—wine lovers can, too. And with the right wine kit, it’s actually not as hard as it sounds.

We know what you’re thinking: No, you don’t need to live on a vineyard to make your own wine. A number of companies now make easy-to-use kits that include everything you need to start making vino of your own at home, as long as you’re patient enough to let it ferment. While each kit is different in its own way, you’ll want one that includes at least a carboy, funnel, tubing, airlocks, racking cane and, if you don’t have a decent-sized bucket laying around, you’ll want one of those for mixing as well. Oh, and if you plan on making a lot of the stuff then you’ll want some bottles, too.

If you’re ready to start making your own vino at home, you’ll want to invest in a solid wine making kit. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Midwest Homebrewing and Winemaking Supplies Wine from Fruit Kit If you want to start making your own wine, or you just want to update your current set up, then Midwest Homebrewing and Winemaking Supplies has the kit for you. The brand’s set includes basically everything you could need to start making wine, except for the fruit and bottles. It has a carboy, fermenting bucket, siphon hosing, straining bag, racking can and all the other ingredients like pectic enzyme, grape tannin and dry yeast. There’s even a recipe book. The carboy and bucket are on the small side, but most won’t mind. Midwest Homebrewing and Winemaking Supplies Wine…: $36.79

2. Craft a Brew Home Merlot Making Kit Craft a Brew’s wine making kit is much the same as its home beer brewing kit—it has almost everything you could need. That is, you’ll need to supply a few vital pieces of equipment yourself—in this case a fermenting bucket and bottling supplies—but everything else, down to the ingredients, is here. It’s not the most complex kit, which will put off some enthusiasts, but if you like Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio, this kit is more than up to the task. Craft a Brew Home Merlot Making Kit: $69.95

3. Winemakers Depot Wine Making Equipment Kit Curious about wine making but worried about acquiring everything you need? You won’t need to if you buy Winemakers Depot kit, which includes all of the equipment necessary to get started. The brand’s set has a three-gallon glass carboy, a 6.5-gallon fermenting bucket, airlocks, siphon hosing, thermometers, racking cane and sanitizing equipment. One thing to note is that this is an equipment-only set, so you’ll need to get the ingredients yourself. Winemakers Depot Wine Making Equipment Kit: $75.90