The Best Wine Preservers for Keeping Your Vino Fresh

Wine, like all fine foods, eventually goes bad. That why you have to be meticulous about what bottle you open and when. You could pop open that bottle of Bordeaux that you’ve been saving, but is the occasion worth it? The wine will go bad in a few days after all—that is, unless you have a good wine preserver.

Wine preservers, as the name would suggest, keep your vino from oxidizing. Most work by creating a vacuum seal on the bottle, which keeps oxygen out (and also prevents wine from spilling). The best, however, do one better: They emit argon gas, which displaces oxygen in a bottle of wine. Both methods limit oxygen because it can cause oxidation to occur in a bottle. Oxidation is what happens when a wine has been left open too long: The vino begins to lose some of its flavor and aromas, and it loses some color as well. In other words, it’s a process you want to avoid if you want to enjoy your wine over multiple nights.

Of course, there are many different wine preservation systems out there, so it all comes down to preference. Here, four of the best to choose from on Amazon.

1. Coravin Wine Preservation System A good wine preserver will keep your wine fresh once you’ve opened it. A great one, like Coravin’s, will ensure that you never have to pop the bottle at all. This wine preserver works by sticking a needle through the cork and into the bottle—wine then flows out through the needle and into the glass. The preserver further keeps wine fresh with its argon capsules, which emit gas into the bottle to prevent oxidation. The whole thing can also be removed at any time and you won’t risk wine going bad, as it was never really opened in the first place. BUY NOW

2. Wine Squirrel Wine Preserving Decanter The one downside to most wine preservers is that they often look quite bulky, as they are usually attached to the top of the bottle. Not so for Wine Squirrel’s offering, which requires that you pour the opened wine bottle’s contents into a separate decanter. The vacuum seal fits on top of it, ensuring that no oxygen gets in. The result is an elegant wine preservation system that you can put on your table without fear of it looking too ridiculous. The downside, of course, is that it doesn’t emit argon gas into the decanter like other preservers. BUY NOW: $79.95

3. Wine Enthusiast Automatic Wine Bottle Opener and Preserver Set Need both a wine preserver and a new bottle opener? Well you’re in luck, as Wine Enthusiast’s preserver is both, granted that it’s been charged. It functions as an electric bottle opener, and, if you’d like to save the bottle once your done, you can attach the device to the top of the bottle and create a vacuum seal. One side of the device is for the cork, the other for preservation. The only downside, obviously, is that you’ll have to remember to have charged it first. BUY NOW: $59.95