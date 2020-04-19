The Best Wine Valets to Transport Your Favorite Bottles

Every gentleman needs a stylish wine tote: a nifty, grab-and-go accessory that allows you to keep your coveted bottles in tow. Whether you’re hauling a few special bottles back home from a weekend in wine country, transporting a vintage bottle of Dom to a celebratory occasion or taking an Alsatian Riesling to a summertime soirée, you need a bag that will cradle the stars of your cellar with the utmost care.

Still, you needn’t sacrifice style points for functionality. We’ve pulled together four top-notch wine valets that are downright practical and still have plenty of panache. Each bag features some form of thermal insulation to keep your wine at prime drinking temperature in any kind of weather and boasts enough space to accommodate your wine key.

These carriers are crafted from premium materials—think supple leather and robust canvas—which ensures they’re durable, easy to clean and, of course, stylish. Take your pick!

1. Frehore Leather Wine Cooler Perfect for on-the-go wine enthusiasts, this practical leather tote is packed with clever features that make traveling between wineries or picnicking in the park a breeze. It boasts an adjustable shoulder strap for maximum comfort, plus interior dividers to prevent your two bottles from clinking. The front pocket features elastic tape to keep your bar tools firmly in place, while the waterproof interior is thermally insulated, so you can add ice to keep your bottles chilled. Pros: The adjustable strap makes schlepping your vino super easy. Cons: It’s not the most elegant looking design. More leather, please. BUY NOW: $43.99

2. Black Leather Wine Carrier A must-have accessory for wine enthusiasts with a refined sense of style, this leather carrier can gently cradle two bottles of plonk thanks to its thick padding and a built-in divider. The deceptively simple bag has a foil-insulated interior that helps to hold in cold temperatures and keep your wine quaffable. Of course, the tote is not limited to just grape juice, you can also carry beer, spirits and soft drinks providing the bottles are no taller than 13 inches. Pros: Black leather is enviably stylish yet unobtrusive. Cons: The small handle may be a little uncomfortable if you’re hauling your vino long distances. BUY NOW: $59.95

3. Luxury Wine Tote Basically the Grand Cru of bags, the Primeware Vino 2 pairs premium materials with the highest level of craftsmanship. Covered in high-end bonded leather—which is stylish and a breeze to maintain—the spacious two-bottle design can hold both standard and larger-sized Champagne formats. And thanks to the bag’s insulated padding, that bubbly will stay cool and free from breakage. A testament to the bag’s durability, it comes with a lifetime guarantee. Pros: The bag is available in either black or brown—take your pick—and comes with a bonus stainless steel corkscrew. Cons: It’s also priced like a Grand Cru. BUY NOW: $70.00