The Best Wire Racks for Cooling Cookies, Roasting Meats and More

Who would have thought that a rectangular grid could be so useful in the kitchen? But it’s true: wire racks have so many cooking applications, they could make even the most experienced gourmand’s head spin. They seem so simple (and the best ones are), but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a huge difference in how you cook.

Yes, you can use them as cooling racks for delicate cakes and cookies, however, that’s just a small part of the story. You can use the very same racks to decorate those cakes and cookies as well. But they’re not just appropriate for sweets. They’re ideal for crisping strips of bacon in the oven or roasting root hearty vegetables. They can even elevate certain dishes, like a filet of beef, above a rimmed baking sheet so hot air can circulate for even cooking.

To help ensure that you find the best version to stock your kitchen, we’ve rounded up the four best available on Amazon.

1. Ultra Cuisine Baking and Cooling Racks Constructed from commercial grade stainless steel, Ultra Cuisine’s set of cooling racks is the kind of heavy-duty kitchen workhorse you need if you’re a serious home cook. Slender feet raise this duo an inch above whatever surface they’re resting on so that air can circulate evenly to help achieve the best results. And that matters just as much when broiling a roast as it does when cooling cookies. Able to endure temperatures up to a sweltering 575 degrees Fahrenheit, each one measures 8.5 inches wide by 12 inches long to neatly accommodate just about anything, especially when placed side by side. BUY NOW: $34.98

2. Spring Chef Cooling Rack If you’re looking for a model on the lightweight end of things, Spring Chef’s rack could be the right choice for you. Measuring 8.5 inches by 12 inches, it has a standard perimeter measurement but thinner wires than some of the other models on our list. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t up to the task of working hard in the kitchen. In fact, it is so tough it can handle oven temperatures up to 575 degrees Fahrenheit. Its polished metal surface not only looks handsome but also makes clean up a breeze without relying on chemical non-stick coatings. BUY NOW: $19.99

3. KITCHENATICS Cooling Rack Though most wire racks generally look the same, the finer details can make all the difference––and this model is an excellent case in point. Its wires are specially designed to have a thicker diameter than most others so it can more effectively support delicate foods as they cool. It also means that it can step up to the challenge of supporting robust cuts of meat, like a pork shoulder or brisket, as they roast in the oven. That’s something made all the more possible by the additional feet underneath so it doesn’t sag in the center. The thicker dimensions naturally make it resistant to warping and other general wear and tear. BUY NOW: $17.98