The Best Wireless Earbuds for Cordless Listening

Anyone who has a smartphone knows that a good set of headphones is a must, especially if you like to listen to music or podcasts. But with both Apple and Samsung choosing to forgo a headphone jack on their new devices, it’s time to upgrade to a pair of Bluetooth wireless earbuds.

Completely wireless earbuds have grown in popularity in recent years, especially since the release of the first pair of Apple Airpods. These headphones work just like any other, with one key difference: there are no wires connecting them to your listening to device. While this may not sound like a big deal, anyone who uses them regularly will tell you that this feature is invaluable. With loads of different Bluetooth wireless earbud options out there nowadays, you’ll want a pair that offer premium sound, fit comfortably, have solid battery life, can take calls and are water-resistant, especially if you want to wear them while working out.

If you’re ready to get your first pair, or just upgrade a previous set, then the time is right to invest in some top-quality wireless earbuds. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Apple AirPods Pro The release of Apple’s fist Airpods took wireless earbuds mainstream. But as ubiquitous as that pair may have been, their sound quality was middling at best. That’s not the case with the tech giant’s second pair of dedicated ‘buds. Not only do the Pros have better sound than their predecessor, they also offer surprisingly effective noise control ability, even if they do look a little ridiculous. And if you use an iPhone, or any other Apple devices, no pair is more intuitive. Apple AirPods Pro: $219.00

2. Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Extra Bass One of the main concerns audiophiles had with wireless earbuds early on was whether or not they could consistently deliver high-fidelity sound. Over the last few years, brands like Sony have shown that they can. This pair, which features the brand’s Extra Bass audio technology, is perfect for anyone who likes bass-heavy tunes. They’ll last you up to nine-hours on a single charge, which should easily get you through the work day. The also offer IPX4 water resistance. Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Extra…

3. JBL Free X True Wireless In-Ear Headphone With so many Bluetooth earbuds now on the market, it’s hard to know where to start. JBL’s pair is perfect for someone who isn’t worried about high-tech features and just wants a pair that’s solid and dependable. The brand’s offering includes crystal-clear sound, 24 hours of playback time plus three stylish colorways to choose from. Hard to think of a better introduction to the world of wireless sound. JBL Free X True Wireless In-Ear Headphone: $64.95