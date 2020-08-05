The Best Witch Hazel Toners to Keep Your Skin Clean and Clear

Despite its slightly macabre moniker, witch hazel wants to help you rather than harm you. In fact, the miracle plant has powerful medicinal properties that can be used in a thousand and one different ways. From warding off infections to soothing a sore throat, it can be applied or ingested to naturally treat a myriad of conditions. But, today, we’re focusing on the skin.

Witch hazel is known for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it particularly adept at combating acne. It acts as an astringent of sorts, causing your tissues to contract to help shrink pores. At the same time, it soothes angry, inflamed or irritated skin. Witch hazel is also jampacked with antioxidants that can help protect your skin against harmful free radicals. No wonder it’s been incorporated into an array of popular skincare products, especially toners. To be used after a cleanser, witch hazel toners nourish the skin, remove any excess oil and minimize pores.

Here, we’ve pulled together four of the best witch hazel toners for men that will cast a spell over problem skin. Incorporate one into your daily skincare regimen and see if you notice the difference.

1. Brickell Balancing Toner For Men Brickell was founded in 2014 by two gents hellbent on creating premium men’s skincare and grooming products using natural ingredients. And, boy, have they succeeded. This refreshing men’s toner rids the skin of excess oil and impurities while giving it an overall lift. Formulated with certified organic ingredients, it works wonders on the complexion and smells great, too. Of course, it features our powerful astringent witch hazel to reduce inflammation and unclog pores, along with peppermint to soothe and cleanse, and aloe vera to hydrate. It can be used in the morning after a cleanser to perk up the skin or in the middle of the day if you’re in need of a little refresher. It’s fit for men with any type of skin, though it works best on those with a normal to oily complexion. BUY NOW: $25.00

2. Solehe Men’s Facial Moisturizing Water Gel Since most men try and get away with as few grooming products as possible, there’s nothing better than a two-in-one design. Take, for instance, Solehe’s multipurpose product which pulls double duty as both a toner and moisturizer. Packed with 15 different plant extracts, the patented hydrating formula promises to repair and replenish the skin. On top of that, it has a few specific ingredients—seawater, cactus stem, Aphanothece sacrum and jasmine—which work to get rid of wrinkles and tighten the face. The lightweight water gel absorbs nicely into the skin and leaves it feeling sufficiently moisturized but not greasy. It suitable for all types of skin and can be used by men of all ages. BUY NOW: $15.99

3. Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner If you’re planning to use witch hazel toner on the daily, you can’t go past Thayers conveniently-sized bottle. Measuring a lofty 12 ounces, the proprietary formula contains 195 percent more tannins than its competitors, which means it’s as strong as it is large. Infused with aloe vera, the toner will tighten pores, balance skin pH, control oil production and reduce any redness or inflammation. It can be applied with a cotton ball after cleansing, or anytime throughout the day for a little pick me up. Since this formula has been kicking about since 1847, you know it’s good. BUY NOW: $10.95