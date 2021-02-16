The Best Wok Burners to Help You Stir Fry Like a Pro

There are some cooking techniques that can be quite literally too hot for the kitchen. Take, for instance, traditional Asian-style stir fry carried out in a wok. To truly do this type of dish justice, you need to cook at a blistering high heat that some stovetops cannot offer. That’s where wok burners come in.

These nifty contraptions are generally powered by propane and provide you with a high heat output of around 100,000 BTU depending on the model. Think of them as an average burner on steroids. These searing temperatures give your ingredients a delightfully smoky flavor just like your favorite restaurant fare.

Most wok burners are also lightweight and portable, which means you can easily transport them for either indoor or outdoor use. An added bonus of cooking al fresco is that your wok won’t dump a ton of heat and smoke into the kitchen.

Here, we’ve pulled together some of the best wok burners available on Amazon to help you stir fry like a pro.

1. Concord Deluxe Single Propane Burner Concord’s heavy-duty cast iron burner is built like a tank. It features four detachable legs and can support up to 400 lbs, plus a weatherproof coating that can withstand the toughest conditions. It’s capable of churning out up to 200,000 BTU, which is by far the most heat on this list. This makes it perfect for whipping up a piping hot stir fry in the backyard or while camping. As you might expect, this scorching setup cannot be used indoors. Concord Deluxe Single Propane Burner: $94.80

2. LW Propane Iron Wok Burner Crafted from hardwearing iron, LW’s durable high-pressure burner can produce up to 100,000 BTU of heat. It runs on a standard-size propane tank and features a matchless ignitor that allows you to start cooking safely. The burner features a knob that ensures you can quickly adjust the heat between low and high settings to get the best results. The burner can accommodate woks up to 30 inches in diameter and weighs 19 pounds. LW Propane Iron Wok Burner: $134.74

3. DuraSteel Propane Gas Jet Burner DuraSteel’s jet burner tips the scales at just 6.6 pounds and is the lightest on this list. This means it’s a cinch to move from place to place and fantastic for camping. Crafted from durable cast iron, it features 23 nozzles that direct up to 100,000 BTU of scorching heat onto the bottom of your wok. It can be run at both low and high settings allowing you to prepare a wide variety of delicious meals. It can also be used indoors if you’d prefer to cook while shielded from the elements. DuraSteel Propane Gas Jet Burner: $49.28