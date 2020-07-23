The Best Wood Fire Starters for Your Fire Pit, Barbecue and Beyond

Whether you’re looking to start up the barbecue or get your fire pit crackling for a night of campfire stories, you need the right materials to get your blaze going. There’s nothing worse than planning for a night of roasting marshmallows only to discover you don’t quite have all the equipment you need. To build your best fire yet, get the right wood fire starter.

Kindling—small, stick-like shards of wood—are used as the base material to get a fire roaring. Simply light a handful and you’ll have a strong enough flame to get even substantial logs alight.

While the primary function of every variety is identical, some have particular advantages. Depending on the variety of wood used, some could catch fire more easily making the task simpler than it would otherwise, for example. There’s also the matter of how much material you get in a given pack. To ensure your next outdoor gathering has a worthy fire, we’ve selected our top four favorite wood fire starters available on Amazon.

1. Plow & Hearth Fatwood Fire Starter One of the trickiest parts when it comes to buying wood products is considering how ethical they are. Deforestation is a known problem no one wants to contribute to. Luckily, Plow & Hearth’s kit is exclusively made from wood taken from already felled trees rather than those taken down by the logging industry. It’s an eco-friendly and 100 percent natural option for getting a proper blaze going. What’s just as good is that it only takes two sticks—of which there are 50 pounds worth pre-split into 8-inch pieces—to get even a robust fire going. That means no more splitting your own wood or having to track down yesterday’s newspaper to get the job done. BUY NOW: $64.95

2. EasyGoProducts Eco-Stix Fatwood Starter Sticks Perhaps you love a good fire, but it’s not something you indulge in too often. This kit has a modest 10 pounds of kindling that’s plenty to get you through a season without leaving tons of excess hanging around. Made from the leftover stumps of pine trees, the kindling is all-natural and eco-friendly, plus it’s rich in resins meaning it’ll burn easily. This brand recommends using three sticks when trying to start a fire, so it does require a bit more material than some of the other options on our list. Simply place them in an overlapped, crisscross manner and light away. BUY NOW: $18.99

3. Pine Mountain StarterStikk All of the other options on our list come in traditional boxes or stacks. This kit switches things up by placing the kindling in a resealable plastic bag. Not only is this a tidy way to store the 10 pounds of wood sticks inside, but the handles at the top also allow it to double as a convenient carrying case. That means you can take it from a storage shed to your fire pit without breaking your back. It’s also a solid option for hauling on camping trips when you want to create a campfire. Given how neat the package keeps everything, you can even bring it indoors to help light your fireplace to ward off any chill. BUY NOW: $19.99