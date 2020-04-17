The Best Wood Pellet Stoves to Keep You Warm and Cozy in Winter

There are few things less pleasant than being cold inside your own home during the winter months. Sure, you can turn up the heater, but it will run up your bill. And fireplaces are terrific, but they can be a hassle and a pain to clean. Fortunately, there’s a better solution.

A wood pellet stove uses small, capsule-like wood pieces to power and heat a flame that’s more than capable of providing the heat you need in a living room. Easy to clean and install, they’re less hassle than fireplaces but give you all the coziness of a real fire. And, even better, they produce fewer pollutants than traditional fireplaces while providing a timeless and vintage look to your home.

Below are four of our favorite wood pellet stoves on Amazon to keep you both warm and cozy during winter’s most unforgiving months.

1. Napoleon Pellet Wood Stove Napoleon’s pellet stove insert is a stylish and sleek pellet stove insert, allowing you to easily upgrade your living space—and efficiently heat it at the same time. The insert provides heat for a space that’s as large as 2,000 square feet, providing a lasting burning with a hopper large enough to hold 45-pounds of pellets (or up to 30 hours of constant burn time). Incredibly efficient, its solid cast iron construction not only helps to radiate that heat but looks terrific, too. Pros: Elegant, timeless design that comes with efficient results. Cons: Will take up a considerable amount of space. BUY NOW

2. Pleasant Hearth Wood Pellet Stove With its 120 lb. hopper and heating power of up to 2,200 square feet, this Pleasant Health pellet stove is well equipped to heat a large space for a long time. Not only does that long-lasting heating power keep you warm, but its ease of use is a game-changer as well; a simple one-knob adjustment system allows you to set a comfortable heat level and then have the cabinet work, on its own, to maintain that heat level. As close as you can come to setting it and forgetting it, it certainly makes the whole experience Pros: Easy to adjust temperature and heat a massive space. Cons: Not everyone will need a unit so powerful. BUY NOW: $1,699.99

3. Castle Pellet Stoves Serenity CastPellet Wood Stove Castle Pellet Stoves has created a reliable hybrid option with the Serenity pellet wood stove, as the system allows for traditional use that’s bolstered by smart electronic features. The “Smart Control” system allows you to choose from a few different operational settings—including manual, thermostat, and weekly—in order to heat your space the way you see fit. Easy to install with its direct vent system, it’s also equally easy to clean. Pros: Ease of use and smart features make this a compelling option. Cons: Not best for larger spaces, as it only has coverage for up to 1500 square feet. BUY NOW: $1,299.00