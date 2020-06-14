The Best Wooden Cutting Boards for Slicing, Dicing and Carving

A good cutting board is the cornerstone of any kitchen. Not only does it provide space for slicing, dicing, carving and chopping, but it can also double as a serving board, especially if it’s crafted from a nice slab of wood.

Wooden cutting boards are hardwearing brutes that can withstand years of everyday use and take a good battering from your sharpest kitchen knives. While plastic boards have a reputation for being more sanitary, research has shown that’s not actually the case. In fact, both boards stack up roughly the same when it comes to cleanliness. Wooden boards scratch less easily than their plastic counterparts, and so there are fewer grooves where bacteria can hide. Sure, they require a little more TLC, but they’re less likely to dull the edge of your knife. Plus, they look really nice.

Since each board is made from a unique piece of timber, the grain will differ per design. This adds to the overall charm and means no two boards are the same. Here are four of our favorite designs on Amazon to add to your home.

1. Virginia Boys Kitchens Walnut Wood Cutting Board If you’re a true carnivore, you can’t go past this large walnut wood cutting board. Spanning 20 x 15 x 0.75 inches, it features a special drip groove that runs around the inner edge to capture any juices that your meat might release while you’re chopping and carving. Each board is handcrafted in the US and is pre-seasoned with a proprietary formula so you can use it right after you receive it. The thick board is a perfect mix of rustic and elegant, but it’s also plenty durable. It won’t warp, crack or splinter as long as you look after it. This design is also the most ethical on this list. Not only is the wood sustainably sourced, but all the packaging is also made from 100 percent recycled materials. BUY NOW: $69.00

2. Teakhaus Teak Wood Cutting Board This tough-as-nails cutting board is known for its durability and longevity. In fact, America’s Test Kitchen has deemed it “the last cutting board you’ll ever need.” Measuring 20 x 15 x 1.5 inches, it’s crafted from hardwearing teak wood which the company claims is far more durable than bamboo. It has two integrated handles at opposing ends which make it easy to move and even easier to clean. Of course, the wood itself was responsibly sourced from managed plantations so you can rest easy knowing you’re shopping sustainably. Did we mention it looks good, too? BUY NOW: $99.94

3. John Boos Maple Wood Cutting Board John Boos is renowned for its high-quality cutting boards. Each one is painstakingly constructed in Effingham, Illinois, by skilled artisans who have perfected their techniques over generations. Measuring 24 x 18 x 2.25 inches, this beast of a board tips the scales at 20 pounds and is by far the biggest on this list. It’s crafted from northern hard rock maple wood—sustainably sourced, of course—which both highly durable and stylish. Considering its generous proportions, the board could be difficult to maneuver save for the fact it has two integrated handgrips on each end to help flip it. Both sides of the board are flat and can be used to cut anything from whole chickens to fresh veggies. BUY NOW: $142.70