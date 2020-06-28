The Best Wooden Spatulas to Flip Everything From Pancakes to Crab Cakes

When it comes to cooking utensils, there are really only a few things that are absolute essentials. A wooden spatula is one of them. Not only does its natural material make it long-lasting, but its versatile shape can do everything from flip crab cakes to nimbly sautéing vegetables in a pan. And being that it’s wood, it’s safe to use on any type of cookware, nonstick included.

The more simplistic a tool is, the more important the finest details become. The kind of wood matters as does its overall proportions, the shape of its handle and angle of its head. Any poorly thought-out element could make it unnecessarily fussy to use and a subpar implement is the last thing you want to worry about in the middle of dinner prep.

To ensure that you have the right tool to cook like a pro, we’ve curated a list of our top four favorite examples available on Amazon.

1. NAYAHOSE Teak Kitchen Utensils Set It rarely hurts to have too many of a good thing and this curated utensils set is proof. Carved from rich teak hardwood, each piece sports a handsome dark finish and is perfectly safe to use even on delicate non-stick cookware. The set comes complete with two different kinds of spatulas and two large spoons, one of which has holes for drainage. Though they can easily be stood up in a canister or placed in a drawer, the spatula comes with holes on each end so they can also hang if you prefer to put your utensils on display. To make sure these stay in top condition for as long as possible, the brand recommends washing them by hand. BUY NOW: $25.99

2. Eddington Olive Wood Wide Spatula When you think Italy, you often think of the country’s rich tradition of using olives in its cuisine. But the tree wood which bears that fruit is just as important. Handcrafted in Europe from olive wood, this spatula has a beautifully contoured shape with a somewhat narrow head that makes it ideal for stirring and scraping up brown bits from the bottom of a pan. Its rich natural grain may not serve any practical function, but it certainly ups the aesthetic appeal of this versatile tool. Like the other models on our list, it’s recommended that you hand wash and oil it regularly it make sure it stays in top form. BUY NOW: $7.99

3. FAAY Teak Wooden Spoon Spatula So you want a wooden spatula but you know you’ll be working with a cavernous stockpot? This extra-long model has you covered. Measuring a full 18 inches in length, its teak body has enough reach to stir up the deepest pots without fear of burning your fingers in whatever mixture is bubbling away. The large paddle-like head is especially adept at circulating contents even when thick and chunky like in the case of a hearty stew. Not only will this piece likely last years with proper care, but you can rest easy knowing that it was carved from sustainably harvested wood in Thailand. BUY NOW: $13.99