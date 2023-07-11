The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Is Now at Its Lowest Price This Year, Thanks to Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I tried to get back to my morning routine, the one I religiously followed before 2020, when the world practically forced me to stay stationary and consume copious amounts of banana bread. But the urge to wake up at 6 a.m., put on my running shoes, and walk the four blocks to my local gym has dissipated. My body, admittedly, isn’t what it used to be. I tire easily, my joints hurt, and the sight of my gut is too hard for me to handle. My drive to workout amongst other people has also drastically waned. I have a whole list of excuses.

Running three miles every morning on a treadmill, my erstwhile go-to practice, is sorely no longer in the cards. I’ve tried, believe me. So, I attempted other routines to shed the pounds brought on by banana bread. Upon a recommendation from a good friend, I was told to take up kettlebell exercises. I was told it promotes coordination and mobility, develops my core strength, and works out my whole body more so than standard cardio. And my local gym offers a range of weights to choose from. But the problem is actually getting up early and walking those four blocks. It might as well be 10, because it ain’t happening. So, my pal suggested another solution: The Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell—a piece of equipment that’s now at its lowest price this year, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

In a ruse to get me to try it, he invited me over for after-work cocktails. But instead of sipping on a tasty Old Fashion, he whipped out the SelectTech 840 from the corner of his coat closet. He encouraged me to grip the sturdy metal handle, situate the kettlebell between my legs, squat, and then swing upward at a right angle. I felt the strain immediately; the settings weren’t for a novice. It was at the max: 50 pounds. Then, in what felt like a second, he turned a dial on top of the device and removed one of the four weight plates housed inside the shell. The kettlebell became 20 pounds, much easier for me to handle. I did about 15 squats before I felt a difference in my muscles. The whole exercise wasn’t too strenuous. I felt good about myself, surprisingly.

He told me that he would do about 50 squats every morning on the 50-pound setting, and occasionally the same at night. But he did start out with 20 pounds, gradually increasing to 25, then 35, 45, and finally 50 (the weights start at 8 pounds). What’s more, the kettlebell doesn’t take up too much room in his small studio apartment, nor does he need a great deal of space to squat and swing. And he can exercise at his leisure without leaving his house—music to my ears. It’s been almost two years since he first got his hands on the SelectTech 840, and the results are apparent. He actually lost weight and built muscle during the pandemic.

This was a few weeks ago, when I was wooed by the wondrous qualities of Bowflex’s kettlebell. But instead of jumping the gun and buying one instantly, I decided to wait until Amazon Prime Day. I was pretty sure that the behemoth retailer would discount the item; it did so last year. And from what I remember, it was only 25 percent off the retail value in 2022. It’s now 36 percent off at $127, a steal of a price. It’s perhaps the one time that my excuses and procrastination actually paid off.

