19 Luxurious Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything

If you’re trying to find the best Father’s Day gift for the hardworking dad on your shopping list, you should reach for the kinds of luxuries that’ll make his life a little easier, a little more pleasant or both. After all, being a parent is no easy task, so anything you can do the ease the rigor of daily life—or smooth over the rough edges of the reality of raising kids—should be a welcome addition to his roster of favorite products. To help in your search, we’ve assembled a group of well-made items that almost any dad would enjoy. From a delicious lobster roll kit to a whiskey decanter he’ll have for years to come, you’ll find some of the year’s best Father’s Day gifts below.

Montblanc Explorer Fragrance

Most dads are too busy with the work of fatherhood to find a different fragrance for every occasion. Montblanc Explorer is the rare scent that works in a variety of settings from the office to a soccer game to a formal affair after hours. With its crowd-pleasing notes of bergamot, vetiver and patchouli leaf, it develops from bright and citrusy and settles into a grounded amber zone during its considerable wear time. It’s almost as hardworking as the guys who wear it—almost.

Buy now: $98

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler

If your dad likes to bring a cold one—or a cold few—to the beach or on a hike, this backpack cooler is a great option. It’ll keep plenty of drinks, from water to pale ales, at refreshing temperatures for hours. Even better, its straps and construction will keep dad’s hands free to deal with whatever the great outdoors may throw his way.

Buy now: $325

The Dalmore 18 Year Old

This Father’s Day, give the exceptional gift of The Dalmore. The 18 Year Old is a magnificent whisky that has been meticulously handcrafted by the company’s Master Distiller and his team of artisans. This whisky begins its maturation journey in American white oak ex-Bourbon Barrels and is further aged in rare 30-year-old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry casks. The result is a whisky of unprecedented depth and finesse, a masterpiece in the making.

Buy Now: $360

Baccarat Harmonie Whiskey Decanter

Of course, what’s a delicious whiskey without a stunning place to put it? Baccarat’s Harmonie decanter comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, but we prefer the squared edges of this model, which give it an elegant look on your bar cart and heft in the hand that makes it feel like a luxury to touch. Your dad may run out of the whiskey, but he’ll think of the drinks you shared every time he sees this decanter.

Buy Now: $1,315

Luke’s Lobster Lobster Roll Kit

Nothing says summer quite like a lobster roll. If you can’t take your dad to Maine for the freshest take on the classic sandwich, have it delivered. Luke’s Lobster will send enough buns, lobster meat and classic seasoning to feed four people—or you and your dad can just have two each.

Buy Now: $115

Technivorm Moccamaster

The Techniform Moccamaster’s classic ’60s design isn’t its only great selling point. The Specialty Coffee Association of America places the machine high on its list of certified homebrewers because it produces a great-tasting pot of joe every time. If your dad needs an extra boost of energy every morning, he’ll appreciate the consistent excellence.

Buy Now: $319

Coravin Pivot Plus

The original Coravin device can extract a glass of wine from a vaunted bottle and preserve the rest of its contents indefinitely. Its newer Pivot Plus model is designed to keep bottles fresh for up to four weeks, so it’s better for less precious wines that your dad still may only want to have a glass of occasionally.

Buy Now: $129

London Sock Co. Set of 6

If your dad has socks that are older than you are, it’s well past time for an upgrade. This set of six pairs of socks will have him covered for most of the week. You can even keep his sock drawer stocked with fresh pairs with the brand’s subscription service.

Buy Now: $117

Lahgo Washable Silk Sleep Mask

Sleep is important for everyone, but especially for hardworking parents. Help your dad get into his REM cycle faster with this luxe silk sleeping mask.

Buy Now: $48

Tonal

If the dad on your list can’t make it to the gym as regularly as he’d like, bring the gym to him. Tonal’s smart gym is the only one on the market that makes strength work a priority over cardiovascular exercise, and it offers everything from HIIT workouts to golf-centric workouts and live classes. Its future-proof construction means it can add features and workouts regularly, so it’ll keep challenging your dad long after his first session.

Buy Now: $2,995+

Muhle Rytmo Shaving Set

If your dad likes a clean shave, there’s no better way to deliver it than with a classic double-edged safety razor set. This one from the German brand Muhle includes a razor, brush, soap dish and a stand that’ll keep it all neatly tucked away.

Buy Now: $131

Jaxon Lane Bro Masks

Dads who like to wear their facial hair in a variety of ways, from stubble to full James Harden, can be a little harder to shop for. Jaxon Lane’s fan-favorite hydrating face masks come in two parts: one for the forehead, nose and cheeks, and another for everything below your nostrils. That means that no matter what’s going on with his hair, your dad will always be able to give his skin the boost it needs.

Buy Now: $28

Material Table Knives

Serrated steak knives are great—until they start to lose their edge. If your dad likes making and serving the occasional porterhouse or rib-eye at home, he may prefer Material’s relatively new table knives, whose straight edges will be a lot easier to sharpen and maintain over the long haul.

Buy Now: $90

Evermill Spice Rack

Speaking of the kitchen, a surefire way to help your dad get the most out of homemade meals is to make sure he never runs out of spices. Evermill’s well-designed spice rack (which also comes in an in-drawer version) will help him do just that. If he ever notices that he’s running low on cumin or paprika, a replacement is just a few clicks away.

Buy Now: $229

Ghurka Bag

If you’re shopping for a jet-setter, the next best thing to actual private plane time is a piece of luggage that will look great and stand up to a lot of mileage. Ghurka’s sturdy canvas duffel will carry everything your dad needs for a long weekend in classic style.

Buy Now: $995

Mr Porter x Cubitt’s Sunglasses

Mr P.’s new collaboration with the London-based brand Cubitt’s is filled with updated takes on classic shades. This classic D-shaped frame looks hefty, but its acetate material keeps things lightweight.

ST Dupont Lighter

Even if your dad has given up smoking, there are plenty of reasons he’ll appreciate an attractive lighter. From lighting candles and incense sticks to burning the odd flyaways off his favorite jacket, this beautiful take on the classic can do it all.

Buy Now: $1,950

DS & Durga Auto Fragrance Set

A tree-shaped gas station car air freshener isn’t a gift, it’s a cry for help. But these stylish auto fragrances from DS & Durga bring the Brooklyn brand’s high-end scents to the car collecting dad’s favorite space.

Buy Now: $60

Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic Vinegar Set

Dads who like to grill are already well equipped with the tools they need for backyard barbecues. Help him add a little extra flavor to what he’s cooking up with this set of delicious olive oil and thick, aged balsamic vinegar.

Buy Now: $69.90