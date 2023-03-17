The Best Formula 1 Merch for Racing Obsessives, From Team Polos to Model Cars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Gentlemen, start your engines: The Formula 1 Grand Pix is well underway, and it’s time to spend accordingly.

The single-seater racing tournament—sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and held in multiple nations across the globe—started in Bahrain last week, with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen coming out on top. This Sunday, the series moves to Saudi Arabia, where fans of the motorsport are anxious to see if their team of choice can make it to the finish line in record time.

Drivers like Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton, and Alpine-Renault’s Peirre Gasly are all geared to course around a circuit at the highest speeds, surrounded by cheering spectators wearing a mixed bag of colors and logos that show their allegiances. Indeed, the thrilling event garners a massive global audience, and just like any other sport, it has its own lingo, its own legends, and its own ferocious fan base that dress the part and are committed collectors of memorabilia.

Do you know someone like this, someone that worships at the altar of Hamilton? Someone that still can’t get over the mess that was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix? Or are you a card-carrying member of the F1 hive? Whatever the case, consider this roundup—comprised of pieces from authentic polos and jackets cast in each team’s colors to tomes and rare prints of historic races—the ultimate pitstop for Formula 1 merch.

If you want to immerse yourself in F1’s history or are new to the sport and are looking for the 411, this comprehensive—and eye-catching—coffee table book by veteran sport journalist Brad Spurgeon will bring you up to speed.

Buy Now on Assouline: $1,200

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are two of the classiest names in Formula 1. It should come as no surprise, then, that the team would partner with Hugo Boss on a range of high-quality shirts, jackets, and caps that takes sports merch to a luxury level.

Buy Now on Formula 1: $46

Ferrari red, a striking color that instantly draws attention, is now cast in an assortment of apparel and accessories, primed for watching Charles Leclerc coursing through the race track. And even after the dust settles on all things Formula 1, you’re still able to wear this spring-ready, soft-shell jacket all season long.

Buy Now on Formula 1: $196

You may not be able to get behind the wheel of a McLaren Solus GT or F1 LM anytime soon, but thanks to LEGO and its new Speed Champions collection, playing with these legendary single-seaters doesn’t have to be a pipe dream.

Buy Now on Lego: $35

Mercedes-AMG is perhaps the best-known team outside the F1 world. This is because its drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, two of the most stylish gents on the planet, are bon vivants. And a great entryway into their glittering world are these official replicas of the shirts they’ll wear on the circuit.

Buy Now on Formula 1: $75

Formula 1 racing has a long history that dates back to the 1940s. From Turrin to Abu Dhabi, many cities have hosted the event. One that stands out is the 1977 Grand Prix held in Monte Carlo, a race won by Jody Scheckter driving a Wolf WR1, a race immortalized on film and printed by Sonic Editions. The artwork is a perfect addition to the interiors of any F1 fan.

Buy Now on Sonic Editions: $269

As we mentioned, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen is currently the top dog in the race. He’s predicted to win the whole shebang this year. And if you’re a true fan of the team, commemorate Red Bull’s impending victory with this miniature model of the soon-to-be-historic RB13 car.

Buy Now on Formula 1: $230

Are you not a fan of logos? Are you more subtle in your fandom? Do you need a new carry-on? Enter this incredibly sleek and durable suitcase from Carl Friedrick, created in partnership with Scuderia AlphaTaur and cast in the team’s signature navy blue.

Buy Now Carl Friedrick: $445

Lewis Hamilton 2018 Brake Disc Table

We’ve listed some of the best replicas in the market, the licensed merch that you can wear or decorate your home with pride. But if you want to take your collection of memorabilia a step further, F1 Authentics offers furniture made from repurposed Formula 1 car parts—including this side fashion from Lewis Hamilton’s brake discs.

Buy Now on F1 Authentics: $1,222

It’s customary to support your team by wearing its colors or its merch. But what if you’re a fan of the event en masse? What if you don’t want to choose a side? Here to keep you neutral is PaSun, which partnered with Formula 1 on a general collection of apparel that includes this sporty degradé shirt.

Buy Now on PacSun: $60