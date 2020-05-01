15 Luxurious Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Has Everything

In these unprecedented times, the hunt for a luxury gift might seem a superfluous affair. But if anyone deserves something special, it’s the hardworking mothers across the globe—many of whom are juggling full-time work with homeschooling as a result of our new reality. This is why the editors of Robb Report have compiled 15 gifts worthy of all the work they’ve put in, with options that will impress even the most discerning mothers, grandmothers, aunts or whoever else deserves celebrating come May 10.