Quantcast
// RR One

7 New Women’s Fragrances That Smell Like Summer in a Bottle

From Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Hermès and more.

Best New Women's Fragrances of Summer 2020 Tom Ford

Which outdoor elements spring to mind when you think of summer? Perhaps you’re surrounded by garden roses in full bloom, you’re longing for a hike in the woods, or you can’t wait for that moment on a boat when you catch that first scent of sea salt in the air. Shelter-in-place orders have put many of the season’s plans on hold, but those notes all can be found in the latest fragrance debuts. With that in mind, this roundup of summer-friendly fragrances allows you to indulge your senses (safely).

More Product Recommendations

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Product Recommendations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad