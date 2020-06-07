7 New Women’s Fragrances That Smell Like Summer in a Bottle

Which outdoor elements spring to mind when you think of summer? Perhaps you’re surrounded by garden roses in full bloom, you’re longing for a hike in the woods, or you can’t wait for that moment on a boat when you catch that first scent of sea salt in the air. Shelter-in-place orders have put many of the season’s plans on hold, but those notes all can be found in the latest fragrance debuts. With that in mind, this roundup of summer-friendly fragrances allows you to indulge your senses (safely).