From Bourbon to Bedding, 20 High-End Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Black artisans and the businesses they own produce some seriously high-end products, so if you’re still shopping for gifts this holiday season—or you want to get a head start for 2022—the list below is a great place to look. From Brett Johnson’s covetable menswear and Saint Liberty’s delicious bourbon to Epara’s rich skincare products, the best gifts from black-owned brands will add more than a little luxury to your holidays.

Brett Johnson Boucle Zip-Front Cashmere Hoodie

Brett Johnson’s menswear is so well-made from such alluring materials that it’s very nearly peerless—and you feel that sense of quality as much in his casual clothing as you do in his finest tailoring. Case in point: this boucle cashmere zip hoodie, about as soft and light as a cloud, is one piece of clothing the guys on your list might never want to take off.

Buy Now: $1,895

Saint Liberty Bourbon Gift Set

Saint Liberty, the Texas-based distillery behind a number of great bourbons and rye whiskeys, offers a literal taste of Black history with this trio of bottles dedicated to infamous bootleggers Mary Curley, Bertie Brown and Josephine Doody. And the company isn’t just using their names: The rye named after Doody, for example, uses water from the same source—the Crystal River—as the original that inspired it.

Buy Now: $159

Effortless Composition Acacia Wood Cheese Board

There’s nothing quite like serving snacks to family and friends during the holidays, and Effortless Composition’s cheese board will add style to parties big and small. Consider it the ideal housewarming gift.

Buy Now: $36

Bevel Shave Kit

If you’re shopping for a guy who likes a clean shave—or for a young man who’s just learning how to tame his facial hair—Bevel’s shave kit is a great option. Its products and tools were designed to help curb ingrown hairs, an issue that’s especially prevalent for Black men, but that can affect anyone who shaves.

Buy Now: $89.95

Scotch Porter Beard Gift Set

If you’ve got someone on your list who prefers to wear a full beard, Scotch Porter’s full beard-care set—which includes everything from shampoo and conditioner to a candle scented with warm spices—might be a better fit.

Buy Now: $199.99 $99.99

Harlem Candle Co. Icons Holiday Gift Box

There’s nothing that enhances a cozy atmosphere in the winter quite like a scented candle. Harlem Candle Co. has packaged its four best-selling candles, including a special holiday offering scented with winter spruce, in one convenient package.

Buy Now: $190

Coco & Breezy Zen Navigator Sunglasses

Coco & Breezy’s bold and modern eyewear is not for the faint of heart—but they’re just as good at refreshing the classics as they are at pushing the boundaries of eyewear design. Case in point: This pair of gold-tone sunglasses have a generous shape that’ll flatter a variety of face shapes.

Buy Now: $285

Chris Collins Renaissance Man Eau de Parfum

Chris Collins, the Ralph Lauren model turned entrepreneur and perfumer, knows a thing or two about being a renaissance man, which might explain why his fragrance of the same name is so uniquely adaptable. The freshness of its bright top notes (marine accord, bergamot and ginger) is grounded by its long-lasting base notes (tonka bean, tobacco and leather). It’s designed to smell great at all points of your day, and it delivers.

Buy Now: $175

Epara Intense Hydrating Mask

If you want a good way to keep dry winter skin at bay, reach for Epara’s deeply moisturizing mask. It’s filled with plankton extract and marula oil, which help to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation as well as fine lines and wrinkles. It’s good all over your face, but in a study, the company found that 95 percent of users found it particularly hydrating around the eyes.

Buy Now: $147

Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking

To write her James Beard Award-winning book The Jemima Code, journalist Toni Tipton-Martin studied two centuries’ worth of African-American cookbooks to understand their impact on cooking in America. As a follow-up to that history, she has adapted recipes from that cache of cookbooks to create recipes for the modern kitchen.

Buy Now: $35

Aswell Herbal Bath Tea

Aswell produces thoughtfully made bathing products (don’t miss their excellent soaps), but one of their most intriguing goods is a tea blend made for steeping in your tub. It features green tea, tulsi and ginger, a combination designed to promote relaxation. And if you want to soothe and soften your skin this winter, you could do worse than submerging yourself in a bath full of antioxidants.

Buy Now: $20

Mateo Muzo Columbian Emerald Studs

In the words of Robb Report‘s watches and jewelry editor Paige Reddinger, “You can’t go wrong with emerald studs, especially Muzo.” Mateo, a New York jewelry studio, uses the brilliant Columbian stones to great effect, surrounding them with round diamonds and mounting them on 14k gold. They’re a modern heirloom that won’t go out of style.

Buy Now: $1,250

Harwell Godfrey “Major” Moon Pendant

If you’re in the market for something even more striking, try one of Harwell Godfrey’s moon-shaped pendants. They’re offered in a variety of stone inlays (like turquoise and lapis lazuli) that the studio makes to order. But if you know a glamorous eccentric who likes mother of pearl, there’s a version with that inlay available to ship right now.

Buy Now: $7,450

Goodee Bassi Market Tote

Few people know what makes a good bag better than Byron and Dexter Peart, who sold their first venture, Want Les Essentiels, in 2017. Their new business, Goodee, launched last year and offers consciously made home goods and accessories under their own label (as well as a variety of wares made by other brands). This market tote, made by refugees in Italy using handwoven fabric from Burkina Faso, supports artisans all over the world.

Buy Now: $199

Joanna Howard Reversible Throw

It’s hard to be a conscious consumer and still feel cozy under a blanket made out of materials that are bad for the planet. Johanna Howard’s reversible throw, made from soft baby alpaca hair in a fair-trade certified textile studio in Peru, is a guilt-free way to get warm—and it comes in five color combinations, so you’ll be able to suit nearly any decor.

Buy Now: $398

For Dirty Dogs Dog Shampoo

If there’s a pet lover in your life, they’ll no doubt appreciate the two shampoos from For Dirty Dogs. The conditioning shampoo will keep your dog’s skin clean and healthy at bath time, while the dry shampoo will help control oil and excess dirt between washings. Best of all, both products are formulated with natural ingredients that won’t irritate dogs with sensitive skin.

Buy Now: $12+

Estelle Glassware Wine Glass Set

Inspired by her grandmother’s collection of brightly colored glassware, Stephanie Summerson Hall offers modern updates on the originals she remembers from childhood through her South Carolina-based company Estelle. You could, of course, buy six wine glasses of the same striking color, or you can create your own mix with this customizable set. Regardless of color, the glasses’ angular shape should prove especially helpful for opening up bold reds.

Buy Now: $190

Linoto Belgian Linen Sheet Set

Belgian linen is known for its remarkable longevity—and for the way it gets softer with each successive wash. Linoto, a New York-based homewares company, sources long-staple flax fibers from European mills to craft its most luxurious bedding offering, which can be customized for everything from a shallow twin mattress to an extra-deep California King.

Buy Now: $489

Trade Street Jam Co. Jams

For a gift that’ll leave a good taste in the mouth, try the delectable spreads and sauces from Trade Street Jam Co. This inventive food company’s low-sugar, high-impact offerings are a lot more memorable than what you’ll find at the grocery store, with flavors varying from blends of blueberry, lemon and basil to strawberry, chipotle and fig.

Buy Now: $14+

Black-Owned Market Subscription Box

Speaking of subscription services, the Black-Owned Market offers its own take of the gift that keeps on giving: monthly shipments that offer a sampling of its members’ wares, from Harlem Candle Co.’s luxurious scented candles to Scotch Porter’s beard conditioner.

Learn More: Here $39+