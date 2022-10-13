The 25 Best Gifts for the Sports Fanatic in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ah, fall: the season when the leaves change into a cornucopia of colors, The North Face and Patagonia vests and fleeces emerge from the depths of closets, people pay to pick their own apples and the flavor of choice is pumpkin spice.

For fervent sports fans, including yours truly, it is undoubtedly the best season. Why? European soccer is already a few months into the 2022 campaign. The NFL returned shortly after Labor Day. The MLB and MLS playoffs are around the corner. And the NHL and NBA are primed to begin their new seasons. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

I’m not the only sports fan steadily transforming into a full-fledged couch potato. There are millions of us that have started to hunker down, jeering or joyfully jumping in front of television screens. And if you want to celebrate our dedication and idiosyncrasies, make sure to check out these great gift ideas. From high-quality sound bars that’ll make anyone feel like they’re at the stadium to comfortable luxury activewear and the latest and greatest in grilling and tailgating, these sports gifts will capture the heart of that special potato in your life. The kind of guy who went bonkers watching Aaron Judge tie Roger Maris’s American League single-season home run record. Yeah, we’re definitely a strange but loveable breed.

Best for Tailgating

Long gone are the days of carrying a case of beer that gets warmer by the second—or dealing with flimsy styrofoam coolers as you weave in and out of cars during a pregame tailgate. The team behind Amazon’s best-selling koozie (Hopsulator Slim) created an all-terrain, rolling cooler with a built-in tap at a sports fan’s disposal. It holds more than 40 pounds of ice, 2.8 gallons of drinks and 48 cans of beer, while its wheels roll smoothly across all surfaces, including sand.

Buy Now on BrüMate: $400

Best for At-Home Sports Viewing

Have a sports fan feel like they’re at a packed stadium all from the comfort of their home with the Vizio Elevate Home Theater Sound Bar. The sound bar—which features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus 18 total speakers with separate tweeters and dual woofers—will breathe life into every sporting event.

Buy Now on Amazon: $869

Best for Keeping Your Phone Alive

There’s nothing worse than a phone dying, especially at a sporting event. How can I bring up my mobile tickets? How can I contact my friends? How can I check on my fantasy football team? Have no fear, the STM PowerKick portable power bank wirelessly charges your device on the go. Suction cups conveniently secure the device to your phone, while the kickstand props it up both vertically and horizontally so you don’t miss any of the action.

Buy Now on STM: $70

Best for Boxing Fans

You’ve seen him in the ring, in The Hangover, on Hulu (much to his chagrin) and on Youtube biting Evander Holyfield’s ear. But now you can see “Iron” Mike Tyson like never before in a new 160-page photo book from award-winning documentary photographer and author Lori Grinker. Grinker’s collection of photographs show an intimate side of the Tyson story rarely seen or shared, images of the enigmatic fighter’s rise to prominence in and out of the ring during the 1980s and ’90s.

Buy Now on Amazon: $40

Best for Sitting in the Nosebleeds

Even if you’re stuck in the nosebleeds at your favorite sporting event, you can get close to the action with the Canon Zoom Digital Monocular. This pocket-sized product features image stabilization to keep the view steady and auto focus to keep the field of vision crisp and sharp. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can even connect it to your compatible smartphone for remote shooting, or transfer images and videos to enjoy later on.

Buy Now on Amazon: $272

Best for Tailgaters on the Go

If carrying or pulling a cooler seems too daunting of a task during a tailgate or when bringing goodies to a friend’s house to watch the big game too cumbersom, Tourit’s cooler backpack gives you the ability to easily carry wine bottles, ice and other beverages with little fuss. Featuring deep pockets to fit stuff of all sizes, this durable waterproof cooler is just what a sports fan needs when they’re on the move.

Buy Now Amazon: $180

Best for Formula 1 Fans

Want to know what it feels like to be a victorious Formula 1 driver? Stand on your ottoman and douse your friends with a bottle of F1 Limited Edition Brut, the official sparkling wine sprayed by winning drivers on the global open-wheel, single-seater racing series someone probably told you to watch the Netflix documentary about. Or if drinking is more your speed, kick back and enjoy a glass or two as the real drivers speed around courses ranging from Monaco and Miami to Abu Dhabi.

Buy Now on Drizly: $26

Buy the Special Edition on VinPorter: $240

Best for NFL Fans

Amazon is more than just a place to shop for seemingly everything under the sun. Beginning this fall, the company’s streaming service—Prime Video—is now home to NFL Thursday Night Football. So if you know someone who is flipping through the channels trying to find the game but continues to stumble upon Law & Order and Hell’s Kitchen, an annual Prime subscription would certainly be a welcome reprieve—not to mention the free two-day shipping that comes along with it.

Yearly Subscription for Amazon Prime $139

Best for Staying Active

The company that launched as a yoga brand beloved by millions continues to expand its activewear line, including a recent Your Move campaign led by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. Featuring the highly rated Pace Breaker shorts, City Sweat hoodie, License to Train jogger and Drysense Training hoodie, these pieces will make anyone feel confident and comfortable during any workout.

Buy Now on Lululemon: $68

Best for Comfort

Crafted with micro-fleece fabrics for incredible comfort, Travis Mathew’s Cloud collection is the brand’s softest yet. Featuring hoodies, pants, shorts, crewnecks and T-shirts, the lineup truly lives up to its name. It’ll make sports fans feel like they’re on a, well, cloud while watching their favorite teams.

Buy Now on Travis Mathew: $135

Best for Monday Morning Quarterbacks

It’s easy to sit on the couch and criticize your favorite team, but what happens when the game is on the line and you’re the one having to decide which receiver to throw to as a 300-pound lineman rushes toward you? Now football fans can experience that firsthand through NFL Pro Era, the first-ever NFL- and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality game, available on MetaQuest and PlayStation VR. Puts things into perspective, doesn’t it?

Buy Now on Oculus: $30

Best for Tennis Fans

Celebrate the history and prestige of tennis with this set of five vintage rackets from the early 1950s, made by manufacturers Slazenger, Bancroft, Strato and Snauwaert. Note: They make better decorations and keepsakes than they do playable rackets.

Buy Now on 1stDibs: $1398

Best for Struggling Golfers

Golf is a game of inches and degrees. A simple adjustment can go a long way in improving your game. Blast Golf’s Swing and Stroke Analyzer understands this minutiae, giving you instant feedback on full swings, chipping and even putting via a tiny sensor on the end of your club’s grip. It also allows you to analyze data and metrics, including swing tempo, swing speed and attack angle.

Buy Now on Amazon: $150

Best for Grill Masters

Sports fans are notorious for their tailgates and BBQs, which means only the best of the best will suffice. And Holy Grail Steak Co. definitely has the goods, ​​offering steaks with outstanding fat marbling that provides optimal flavor and tenderness.

Buy Now on Holy Grail Steak Co.: $74

Best for Cooking Meat to the Right Temperature

Now that you got your hands on the right porterhouse (see above), you’re going to want to make sure it’s cooked to perfection. Here’s where the Yummly Smart wireless meat thermometer comes in. Perfect for tailgates outside the stadium or cooking in your backyard, the device can be controlled from up to 150 feet through the Yummly app; preset programs for meat, fish and poultry eliminate guesswork for food cooked to the ideal temperature.

Buy Now on Amazon: $80

Best for Smoking Meats

Here’s another item that takes away the hassle and guesswork of cooking meat. The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill is the an electric outdoor grill that can do it all: smoke, air fry and more. It just needs half a cup of pellets for a slab to get the BBQ bark and the authentic woodfire flavors that’s achieved through traditional smoking. With no charcoal, propane or flare-ups, the easy-to-transport grill is ready to move—whether you’re in the backyard, at a friend’s house or pregame tailgate.

Buy Now on Bed Bath and Beyond: $370

Best for Snacking

Sometimes, prepping and cooking before a big game is part of the fun. Other times, it’s a pain. Save some of the headache with a Classic Pub Bites box from Olive & Cocoa, which offers the perfect combination of sweet, salty and savory. It features crackers, popcorn, beef jerky, cheese and pretzels. But if you plan on having a big guest list, opt for the large version, which adds salted peanuts, salami, two Bavarian pretzels and other goodies for game day.

Buy Now on Olive & Cocoa: $128

Best for Making an Impression

Be the talk of the tailgate with the Woolly Bear from Taxa. The base model, which can be easily towed by four-cylinder vehicles, features everything a sports fans needs for the big game, including a custom TV mount, off-grid power system, FireDisc propane grill, cooler, 60-inch awning, USB outlets for charging and plenty of storage for food, tables and chairs. The Pro edition takes it one step further with a freezer, upgraded awning, solar panel and waterproof speaker.

Buy Now on Taxa: $17850

Best for Tom Brady Diehards

There’s only one Tom Brady, but you can try your hardest to emulate the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Start by adopting his TB12 method, which includes using the TB12 Vibrating Pliability Mini Sphere, a device that zeros in on the smallest muscle groups and sore spots.

Buy Now on TB12 Sports: $99

Best for MLB Fans

Perfect for any baseball fan, these detailed blueprints celebrate MLB’s greatest ballparks, including Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field. The illustrations, printed on museum-grade archival paper, are accompanied by a stadium’s design specs and highlights of major events.

Buy Now on Uncommon Goods: $85

Best for New Pickleball Players

Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, drawing interest and investment from celebrities, including George Clooney, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Leonardo DiCaprio. Get in on the craze with paddles, balls, portable net system and other equipment from Wilson, the century-old American sporting goods manufacturer.

Buy Now on Wilson: $140

Best for Fashion Folk

Todd Snyder, the label beloved by fashion folk, and New Era, purveyor of the best sports caps, continue their partnership, offering a collection perfectly suited for sports fans that value great style.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $120

Best for Laser-Focused Golfers

Used and trusted by 99 percent of PGA Tour players, Bushnell Golf continues to evolve its technology Case in point: the Pro X3 Laser Rangefinder, which updates the company’s celebrated Slope with Elements tech. Additionally, a new dual display provides the option to toggle between display settings based on lightning conditions or user preference, so golfers can hone in on the perfect shot from as far away as 600 yards. The fully waterproof finder also features Bluetooth connectivity to its mobile app, as well as a stunning magnification. If this doesn’t help your golf game, we don’t know what will.

Buy Now on Bushnell Golf: $600

Best for Staying Hydrated

Is there a more popular reusable water bottle on the market than Yeti? Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink after playing a game or trying to keep your coffee warm on the sidelines, Yeti products can withstand the elements, players and fans can even customize their products—including adding the colors of the brand’s hometown team, Austin FC, one of the newest expansion sides in Major League Soccer.

Buy Now on Yeti: $40

Best for Nostalgia

Leather Head Handcrafted Vintage Sports Balls

Nothing screams vintage sports than a high-quality leather ball. Leather Head Sports specializes in heirloom quality sports balls, all handcrafted at the company’s headquarters in New Jersey. Products include footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs and more. Sports fans can even customize their favorite ball for any occasion.

Buy Now on Amazon: $225