15 Cant-Miss Huckberry Deals to Shop Ahead of Black Friday

From bikes and glassware to sweaters and coats, the site is filled to the brim with top-notch styles.

huckberry black friday cyber monday 2022

Ask any discerning gent where they like to shop online and they’ll most likely extol the virtues of Huckberry. It certainly needs no introduction at this point, but for the uninitiated, here’s the gist: Huckberry was founded over a decade ago as a multi-brand site that carries a slew of goods with an outdoorsy bent. Think Patagonia coats, waxed jackets from Flint and Tinder, pocket knives from The James Brand and grills from Snow Peak: the kinds of things that would delight a modern-day Mark Twain. Over time, it expanded to offer some of the chicest items for city life: the best whiskey glass, spiffy trousers for the office and some of the sleekest game sets in the market.

It’s durability and timeless style that Huckberry offers, and if you’re a man who values both—here’s looking at you, old sport—along with a sweet deal, you know where you need to go. This rings especially true during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Why? Because all those aforementioned styles get a significant discount.

In years past, Huckberry offered up to 40 percent off its entire site on Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and we expect the 2022 edition to be no exception. But if you want to get a head start and scoop all the amazing sales on the best bikes, sofas, bags, sneakers and more while they’re still available, make sure to shop all the discounted items below.

Proof Trail Fleece Pullover

It’s cold out there, so bundle up with this handsome fleece pullover from Proof.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 148 $103

Brompton C Line Explore 6-Speed Folding Bike

Here’s an eye-catching bike perfectly suited for cruising city streets.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $1,755 $1,404

Religh Denim Graham Pilot Denim Jeans

These Pilot jeans from Religh Denim will definitely take your style to new heights.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 295 $221

Black Diamond Moji Charging Station

Don’t be caught with a dead battery in the middle of the woods. This handy station—complete with a combination lantern—is sure to keep all your electronics fully charged.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 80 $56

Wellen Longrider Puffer Jacket

Simply put, this corduroy puffer jacket is a beauty—and will serve you well in winter.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 268 $174

Verve Culture Mezcal & Tequila Infusion Glassware Set

We can always count on Verve Culture to serve up glassware that’s worth toasting to.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 98 $63

Neighbor The Sofa

If your couch is looking a little worse for wear, spruce up your home with this elegant sofa from Neighbor.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $2,509 $2,125

Spinn Coffee Maker

You’ll have no need to venture into the cold for an early-morning cup of joe when you have this smart coffee maker in your home.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 999 $899

Wills Aran Cable Crew Sweater

We are now in the midst of sweater weather—and this cable-knit option is one of the most reliable in the market.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 188 $112

Adidas Terrek Free Hiker 2 Sneaker

If you’re in need of the ultimate hiking sneaker, look no further than this bad boy.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 209 $130

Tala Reflection Oval Table Lamp

This porcelain, energy-efficient table lamp is the ultimate device for a chic minimalist home.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 265 $212

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt

This shirt is soft and insulating, making it worthy of its name: blanket.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 148 $125

Little Building Co. DIY Guggenheim Museum Architectural Model


Do you have an architecture enthusiast on your holiday shopping list? Well, here’s the perfect gift.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 98 $44

Flint and Tinder Printed Tote

Here’s a camo-printed bag that’s made for standing out, not blending in.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 168 $100

Relwen Cord Supply Pant

Equal parts durable and dashing, these corduroy pants won’t fail you come winter.

Buy Now on Huckberry: 198 $138

