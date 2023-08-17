The 10 Best Luxury Shower Curtains to Elevate Your Bathroom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

I spend a lot more time in the bathroom than I should. Mostly due to the extended hot showers I love to take—occasionally, multiple times a day. Needless to say, all the steam and moisture left lingering after every self-indulgent session used to take a toll on the tiny bathroom of my old New York City apartment—especially on my shower curtain.

After a few months, a sickly pink residue would start to build up on the edges of my cheap vinyl liner, followed by black splotches. Eventually, the unsightly growth would spread to the cotton shower curtain it was made to protect, signaling it was high time for me to replace both.

For years, I resigned myself to this pattern of buying and quickly discarding poorly made shower curtains and liners. Until one day, when I finally got fed up with the ick. So I decided to bite the bullet by investing in a luxury shower curtain and liner that cost five times my usual budget. (Talk about adulting.) It wasn’t an easy decision; I mourned the pair of leather boots I could’ve gotten for the same price. And of course, I did my homework. It took a couple hours of hardcore Googling before I found the perfect luxury shower curtain for me. (And yes, it is included in this list.)

At the end of the day, investing the time and money to find the right shower curtain for my space was well worth the pain. And along the way, I deciphered all the confusing acronyms (including EVA, PVC, and GOTS), learned the difference between cotton and percale, and discovered the scary truth about those inexpensive plastic liners. Read on!

What to Consider Before Buying a Luxury Shower Curtain:

Dimensions: Before you start seriously shopping around for your dream luxury shower curtain, figure out the proper dimensions for your tub. To determine the right width, first find the distance from wall to wall. Add 12 inches so that it’s wide enough to create folds in the fabric when draped. Most bathtubs are 60 inches long, so standard shower curtains are typically 72 inches wide. As for height, measure from the top of the shower rod to the floor, then subtract 10 inches. Note: Make sure your shower curtain doesn’t touch the ground—panels that are too long turn into breeding grounds for mold and mildew, since they trap moisture and take longer to dry.

Material: Shower curtains come in a slew of materials, from cotton and polyester to linen and vinyl. With the sheer number of options, choosing the right one can be pretty daunting. So how do you pinpoint the right one for your bath? The best shower curtains are made with fabrics that are held to the highest standards. Products that are OEKO-TEX-certified have been tested and proven safe, while even stricter GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification bans the use of dangerous chemicals at every manufacturing stage. Stick to eco-friendly materials—and more importantly, stay away from those that contain hazardous substances, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and bisphenol A (BPA).

Style: Shower curtains can act as bold statement pieces, or subtly tie everything together. Treat it as a hanging work of art, or focus more on function and opt for a less showy but durable option. To make your shower curtain stand apart, seek out those made with unique textiles and prints, or ones you can easily customize. When it comes to style, there’s no right answer—it all depends on your personal taste and the vibe you’re looking for.

Still not sure which luxury shower curtain type is right for you? Scroll down for my top picks to help you get started.

Most Stylish Luxury Shower Curtain

This charming shower curtain from Matouk, which touts dainty scalloped edges and the painterly dots of famed fabricmaker Schumacher’s “Duma,” can single-handedly elevate any bath space into the most fashionable room in the house. Cut from 500-thread-count percale, it’s more lightweight and breathable than regular cotton shower curtains. And with 35 thread colors and 20 different styles, the options for monogramming are endless. Every Matouk product is meticulously handcrafted at the nearly century-old, family-owned brand’s Massachusetts factory using only OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, which makes this posh piece well worth the splurge.

Material: Egyptian cotton.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 5.

Buy Now on Matouk: $349

Best Customizable Luxury Shower Curtain

Pepper Home is all about offering affordable high design that can be personalized to fit every space. The brand’s chic shower curtains come in two widths and can be cut to any height between 60 and 150 inches. But the best part? You can dress them up with 16 different trims, from sweet lilac pom poms to elegant sage tassels. (I personally adore the bold cherry red rickracks.) This fun print, featuring Art Deco-style fan motifs, adds an extra pop of whimsy.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 72 x 60–150 inches.

Colors Available: 13.

Buy Now on Pepper Home: Starting at $158

Best Waterproof Luxury Shower Curtain

ZigZagZurich Village Artist Cotton Shower Curtain

It’s difficult to find a fabric shower curtain that’s not only aesthetically pleasing, but also splashproof without a liner. So when I stumbled across ZigZagZurich, I couldn’t believe it: The European retailer offers dozens of waterproof cotton shower curtains, each printed with an original work of art. Every piece is handmade in Italy out of high-quality Panama cotton that’s treated with a special eco Teflon coating, making it fully impervious to water and stains. My personal favorite? The Village, which spotlights the work of Dutch illustrator Jacco Bunt. A bright nod to cubism, the abstract spread is bound to appeal to fellow art lovers.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 71 x 79 inches.

Colors Available: 1.

Buy Now on ZigZagZurich: $153

Most Versatile Luxury Shower Curtain

Made of 100 percent Belgian flax linen, this classic shower curtain has been proven to last for years and gets softer with every wash. Available in an array of cool and neutral tones, the Pottery Barn staple can seamlessly fit any style and vibe, from rustic and relaxed to polished and sophisticated. The sustainably sourced product meets OEKO-TEX standards, so it’s been tested for 350-plus harmful substances. What’s more, it’s Fair Trade Certified, which means purchasing it will help give back to the factory that produced it.

Material: Belgian flax linen.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 7.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: Starting at $109

Best Eco-Conscious Luxury Shower Curtain

When it comes to sustainable high-end bedding, few do it better than Coyuchi. Committed to combating textile waste, the brand’s 2nd Home Renewed program encourages consumers to donate their old Coyuchi products to be reconditioned, restored, and resold. The newest addition to the California brand’s shower curtain lineup is made of the same high-low weave as its best-selling towel set, with yarn-dyed organic cotton that’s super absorbent and quick to dry. Woven in Turkey, the understated piece is trimmed with hand-twisted tassels and finished with a GOTS-certified process that minimizes shrinkage.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 2.

Buy Now on Coyuchi: $198

Best Linen Luxury Shower Curtain

Linen might have a bad rap for being finicky and easy to wrinkle. But the natural material is more durable and breathable than regular cotton, not to mention biodegradable and hypoallergenic. So why not hang it in your bathroom? Parachute’s machine-washable shower curtain, available in three earthy tones, lends an organic touch that will make your bathroom feel more homey and inviting. Plus, it comes with an optional waterproof liner, providing additional splash protection.

Material: Flax linen.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 3.

Buy Now on Parachute: $109

Best Waffle Luxury Shower Curtain

I’m a big fan of Boll & Branch’s supple sheet sets. So I wasn’t surprised when I quickly fell in love with the brand’s oversize micro-waffle shower curtain. Made with certified organic cotton, the plush piece gives my guest bathroom a clean yet cozy feel while adding more depth and dimension to the space. Plus, I appreciate what B&B stands for—the company works mostly with family-owned farms and factories, and ensures its manufacturing processes are free of toxins and GMOs.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 73.5 x 73.5 inches.

Colors Available: 2.

Buy Now on Boll & Branch: $109

Best Traditional Luxury Shower Curtain

The first woman-owned, multimillion-dollar bedding brand in the U.S., Peacock Alley prides itself on using only the finest materials. Less than 3 percent of the world’s cotton is up to its standards, which includes passing OEKO-TEX certification. This guarantees all its products have been rigorously tested and proven free of toxins. If you’re looking for a timeless shower curtain that’s effortlessly elegant, the brand’s signature Vienna Matelassé won’t disappoint. Sewn in Portugal, the sumptuous spread—which showcases beautiful stitching and an exquisite raised pattern that comes in three neutral tones—is super soft to the touch yet comfortingly heavyweight, making it an easy choice for a classic, sophisticated bath.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 3.

Buy Now on Peacock Alley: $180

Best Handmade Luxury Shower Curtain

I was first introduced to Bolé Road by a friend who’s entire apartment is decked out in the brand’s vivid textiles, which are exclusively sourced from Ethiopia. The company blends modern and traditional motifs to create fresh designs that are first digitally printed, then meticulously hand-woven into life. She chose her shower curtain—Bolé’s Omo in azure—because she thought it was a subtle way to bring the sea and sky into her spa sanctuary.

Material: Cotton.

Dimensions: 72 x 75 inches.

Colors Available: 1.

Buy Now on Lulu and Georgia: $230

Best Overall Luxury Shower Curtain

Don’t be fooled—when it comes to this plain and simple shower curtain, there’s more than meets the eye. It’s made from 41 recycled plastic water bottles and is Global Recycled Standard certified, which means it’s an Earth-friendly alternative to traditional PVC shower curtains (that often can contain toxic chemicals). Resistant to mold and mildew, the heavy-duty panel is weighted and equipped with removable magnets at the bottom—not to mention a shrink-free, detachable liner that’s easy to toss in the wash. Brondell calls it “the last shower curtain you’ll ever buy”—which might very well be the case, if you’re searching for something that’s sleek, sustainable, and simply built to last. And yes, hooks are included!

Material: Recycled polyethylene terephthalate.

Dimensions: 72 x 72 inches.

Colors Available: 1.

Buy Now on Bed Bath and Beyond: $140