The 10 Best Memorial Day Mattress and Bedding Sales, From Cozy Earth to DreamCloud

With age comes wisdom, insight, and, in many cases, spending power. But there are, of course, pitfalls: taxes, mortgages, and (the one most pertinent to this conversation) insomnia. Gone are the days of partying from dusk till dawn, sleeping for a couple of hours before going back to the grind. The body’s resilience wanes over time; it’s inevitable. We need to catch as much Zzzs as possible to regain all our energy, and anything that hinders that, even by the smallest measure, can leave us tossing and turning.

Indeed, where we physically rest can make or break a night’s sleep. From the texture of sheets to the density of pillows to firmness of mattresses, all these factors should be carefully considered. Anything that itches, scratches, or sags should be avoided. Which is why the good stuff—the quality linens, bedding, and mattresses that some of the best brands take great pains to make—come at a premium. They’re certainly worth the investment. But the insightful among us know that there’s no need to pay full price. We are the wise ones that wait until Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and a period when our favorite labels offer massive discounts.

DreamCloud, Helix, Cozy Earth, Brooklinen, and more: The premier bedding and mattress brands are pulling out all the stops. They are offering best-sellers, their top-rated at a steal. So, if you’ve come to the realization that your bed is the cause of your sleeplessness, today’s the day to change all that. It’s time to get your hands on some of the choicest mattress, sheets, and comforters, all at a significant discount.

With a name like DreamCloud, best believe the brand offers the goods. Its collection has been noted for being firm, supportive and incredibly soft to the touch. Sounds like a dream, right? And to add to this reverie, the label is offering 40% off its entire site for Memorial Day weekend.

Bedding made of bamboo is not only great for the environment, it is also breathable, lightweight, temperature-regulating, and super soft. And one of the best brands offering them is Cozy Earth, a favorite of many celebs, particularly Oprah Winfrey. It is definitely worth trying, especially now that the entire site is 35% off for Memorial Day weekend.

Sturdy, comfortable, dependable: These are just a few characteristics that perfectly represent Bear Mattress. And if you want to check it out for yourself, now’s the time to do so, because the brand is offering 30% off site-wide with the code MD30.

The reviews are in, and its five stars for Brooklinen. Indeed, the brand has built its reputation by offering high-quality bedding at prices that are hard to beat. Its collections really should cost more, but they don’t. And if that isn’t enough, Brooklinen is offering 20% off its entire site for Memorial Day.

Ah, Helix: The name alone reflects technical prowess, the kinds of hybrid designs meticulously constructed to alleviate any pain caused by the daily grind and keep you cool throughout the night. For Memorial Day weekend, the brand is offering 20% off its entire site, along with two pillows with every mattress purchase.

When it comes to everything needed for a good night’s sleep, from weighted blankets to sheets with a high thread count, Snowe Home is a great name to know. It uses quality materials, which is no wonder why its products come at a premium. But for Memorial Day weekend, the label is slashing 30% off on its entire site. Also, it’s offering free shipping on orders over $100.

Perhaps over other brands, Serta is synonymous with quality mattresses. It’s definitely one of the leaders in the category, offering pieces that get top marks from reviews. And for Memorial Day weekend, it’s offering sweet deals on some of its greatest hits: $1,000 off the Arctic mattress, $1,000 off the iComfort mattresses, and 10% off any Serta Mattresses in a Box and EZ Tote mattresses.

If durability is your top priority when shopping for a new mattress, Sleep Number has you covered. It also has you covered for Memorial Day weekend, offering 20% off purchase of three or more bedding sets and 30% off purchases of six or more pieces.

Whether you’re someone that experiences night sweats, someone that likes things plush and squishy or someone that prefers firm and extremely durable, the brand’s pieces are all meant to adapt to your lifestyle. And for Memorial Day, T&N is offering discounts on mattresses up to $500, along with 15% off bedding.

There are many reasons why Temper-Pedic is a leading name in the mattress industry: It offers white-glove delivery service, a 10-year warranty and a 90-day risk-free trial. The brand is so assured that its products—all which are made of its pressure-relieving, motion-canceling Tempur material—will grant you the Zzzs that you deserve. Its mattresses are certainly worth every penny. But thanks to the company’s Memorial Day sale, you can save up to $500 on select styles and $200 off select bed bases.

