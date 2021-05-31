The Memorial Day Sales You Can’t Miss, From Luxury Menswear to High-End Grills

You can’t be all things to all people—unless, of course, you’re Memorial Day. This annual holiday marks not only the United States’s official recognition of fallen members of the armed forces, but also an unofficial start to summer. And, of course, it’s also jam-packed with sales and discounts from a variety of brands and retailers eager to help prepare us all for seasonal vacations, entertaining at home and all the promise and potential of warm weather.

So whether you’re looking for a new pair of trunks to take on your next vacation or tools and decor to make your abode a more pleasant place to spend time, read on. We’ve assembled some of top deals from high-end brands and retailers for your perusal below.

24S: Take an extra 15 percent off this high-end retailer’s all-designer sale items and 15 percent off select full price items on orders over $200 with the code MAY15 until June 1.

APC: There’s no hard and fast discount (or end date) on the Parisian brand’s current sale, but we did see some appealing knitwear at up to 40 percent off.

BBQ Guys: If you want to upgrade your grill, don’t miss this retailer’s discounts and alluring free gifts with purchase.

Bergdorf Goodman: Take up to 40 percent off during the retailer’s ongoing designer sale.

Bloomingdale’s: Save between 30 percent and 50 percent on a handful of regular-priced items, plus another additional 50 percent off the clearance section with the code CLEARANCE. The sale ends on May 31.

Brooks Brothers: Take 40 percent off classic staples until June 1.

Coach: Discounts are up to 50 percent off, and you get free shipping, until June 2.

Dermstore: Out of face wash? Need more sunscreen? Dermstore is offering 20 percent off a select list of products with the code SALEAWAY.

Design Within Reach: If you need new furniture, indoor and out, DWR is offering free shipping on everything until June 1.

Dyson: The leading small appliance brand is offering a handful of discounts on its wares, including $80 off its V10 Allergy vacuum until May 31, $120 off its Pure Hot+Cool fan and air purifier until June 12.

East Dane: This is a big one. There are thousands of items being discounted up to 70 percent off.

End Clothing: Take an additional 15 percent off this retailer’s thoughtful curation of sneakers, streetwear and more.

Georg Jensen: The Danish supplier of tableware and jewelry is offering tax-free shopping during the long weekend. Kind of a big deal if you have your eye on a solid silver teapot.

J.Press: Take Ivy—and take 15 percent off your entire purchase, including sale items, through June 1.

Macy’s: The retailer is already offering discounts of between 20 and 60 percent, but you can take an extra 10 to 20 percent off with the code MEMDAY depending on what’s in your cart.

Matches Fashion: Take up to 50 percent off brands like Officine Generale, JW Anderson, Paul Smith and more during the brand’s designer sale.

Noah: Take 30 percent off select items through May 31.

Nordstrom: Take up to 50 percent off on a wide variety of goods until June 6 as part of the retailer’s Half Yearly sale.

Ralph Lauren: Take up to 40 percent off this American stalwart’s wares during the brand’s ongoing sale.

Sunspel: The British brand is offering 30 percent off summer styles until June 1.

Sur La Table: Don’t miss discounts on everything from All Clad pans to espresso machines during this sale.

Todd Snyder: Take up to 50 percent off a wide swath of the modern master’s wares during its ongoing sale.