15 Excellent Deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale to Shop Now

Thanksgiving isn’t the only feast to look forward to this weekend. If you’re on the hunt for a virtual smorgasbord of deals, just take a gander at Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale. The behemoth retailer—filled to the brim with options that range from high-fashion pieces and classic styles to top-rated kitchen gadgets and elegant homeware—has been a stalwart for astute shopping since what feels like time immemorial. Nordstrom, simply put, just doesn’t disappoint when it comes to offering sweet sales—and this year is no different.
In the market for the best dutch oven money can buy? Le Creuset is the name to know, and now its celebrated styles are up to 50 percent off. Do you want to upgrade your beauty routine? Kiehl’s, Clarins and more have slashed their prices by 30 percent. Looking for a beautiful bomber jacket? Agnona has an incredibly plush style with a price tag that’s been reduced by over $2,000. It’s almost hard to believe that all such discounts exist, but seeing is believing.
What’s more, you don’t have to wait until you get your fill of Turkey and mashed potatoes. Why? Because Nordstrom’s Black Friday is currently in full swing, which means you cop all those covetable deals right now. And if you need help sifting through all its stock, we narrowed down a couple of items that we’ll definitely be adding to our carts.
Best Fashion Deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale
Santoni Beginner Double Monk Strap Shoe
The monk strap is the most underrated style in the taxonomy of dress shoes. But really style setters know what’s up. They also know that Santoni makes some of the best.
Agnona Hybrid Knit Bomber Jacket
Remember that bomb bomber from the intro? Here it is in all its discounted glory.
Dior 59mm Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Here’s a pair of aviators that’ll take your style to new heights.
Goodman Brand Pro Slim-Fit Joggers
Goodman Brand does just make good joggers, it makes great joggers.
Coach Signature Denim Field Tote
Here’s a bag that’s perfect for grocery runs, trips to the liquor store or for, well, toting around.
Best Kitchenware Deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
You’ll find no better dutch oven than this one from Le Creuset.
Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System
If you’re never able to finish your bottle of red in one sitting, this divice is a godsend.
Our Place Always Pan Set
This non-stick skillet can steam, saute and fry. It can do it all, and it comes with a wooden spatula that you can secure to the handle of the pan.
Marimekko Pieni Unikko Apron
This apron may seem nondescript, but true design enthusiasts know the significance of Marimekko and its immense contribution to the industry.
Zwilling Enfinigy Coffee Bean Grinder
If you’re looking for the perfect roast every morning, this sleek coffee grinder is a must-have.
Best Grooming Deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale
Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream
Say goodbye to those bags under your eyes.
Well Kept Brass Safety Razor
The brand name says it all: This razor will keep you well-kept.
Clarins Contour Body Treatment Oil
Looking to firm and tone your body? Clarins oil will have your skin glowing.
Raincry Condition Large Pure Boar Bristle Brush
This top-rated bristle brush will not only keep your locks in check, it’ll also condition your scalp.
Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club Eau de Parfum
If you have yet to be a card-carrying member of Ralph Lauren’s world, here’s a great place to start.