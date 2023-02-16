The 10 Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Upgrade Your Space

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking at your living room and see something missing? Are you tired of your lumpy sofa? Or are you in the mood for a complete refresh? Well, now’s that time to fill up your interiors with the sectionals, coffee tables, dining chairs, lighting fixtures and other home accents you’ve been eyeing, because the best furniture brands are offering their biggest deals of the year for Presidents’ Day.

Along with mattresses, the week before the third Monday in February and a few days after is when furniture prices are slashed across the board, when discounts from 15 to 70 percent are clearly marked. And we’re talking about the good stuff, the kinds of pieces that’ll take pride of place in your office, living room, entertainment quarters and so on. So, don’t rest on your laurels. With stellar deals like the ones offered, choice items are flying off virtual shelves.

To help give you a head start, we are rounded up some of the best furniture brands offering the sweetest deals.

Comfort, class and whole lot of cachet: These are what describes Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams perfectly. And if that doesn’t get you, the fact that its assortment of home goods—from teak swivel chairs to gold-hued knotted area rugs—are all eco-friendly probably should. And if you’re still on fence, the entire site is 15 percent off with the code WEEKEND15 from now until February 20.

There’s a flair, something unexpected in Lulu and Georgia’s collection. From richly textured floor pillows to basket-woven chandeliers, the label has all the stuff to really spice up your abode, pieces that are now 20 percent off thanks to the brand’s site-wide sale.

For true design enthusiasts, Design Within Reach needs no introduction. It carries some of the greatest pieces from the top names in the industry. Names including Noguchi, Artek, Tom Dixon and Vitra. You know, modern masters. And thanks to the site’s sale section, which offers discounts up to 40 percent, you’re able to score these works of art at a sweet deal.

From sectionals and loveseats to everything in between, Allform carries sofas in, well, all forms. Styles in velvet, in leather, along with the accessories to match: The label’s selection keeps everything streamlined. And if this is your vibe, now’s the time to add to cart, because the entire site is 20 percent off with the code PDS20.

If you’re looking for something truly unique, something that many people may not have, something that falls outside the proverbial box, then Society6 is the name to know. The site is a haven for a community of independent artists from across the globe, each offering singular items that’ll stand out in your home. And a great way to support these talents while also saving some cash is shopping Society6’s Presidents’ Day sale, with discounts up to 40 percent off.

The three key factors to consider before buying a piece of furniture from an online brand: selection of modular designs, quality materials and speedy delivery service. Checking all these boxes is Burrow. Indeed, the brand won’t fail you, and neither will its Presidents’ Day sale. Depending on your total, Burrow will take $1,000 off your purchase with the code PREZ23.

Wayfair, a behemoth site for all things furniture and home decor. A site that is filled to the brim with every sort of style, material, what have you. A site that offers great finds at stellar price points. It’s really democratic in that way. With all this considered, it should come as no surprise that it’s offering one of the biggest sales on this list. From now until February 15, Wayfair is offering a slew of items with a 70-percent markdown.

Upscale but not stuffy, modern but with a slight heirloom quality, elegant but with a bit of edge: Pottery Barn offers furniture that extends beyond one kind of style. They will work in a variety of homes. They are versatile. And now thanks to the brand’s Presidents’ Day sale, they are now up to 50 percent off.

From now until February 21, Apt2b is offering a range of excellent deals for Presidents’ Day: 20 percent off orders $2,999 or more, 25 percent off orders $3,999 or more and 30 percent off orders $5,499. But if you don’t want to shell out the big bucks, everything else on the site is 15 percent off.

If warm, cozy and inviting are characteristics you gravitate toward, Casterly should be top of your list. From the sleek sectionals to the chic credenzas, the brand offers pieces that make a house a home—and a stylish one at that. So if you’re looking to update your living space, check out the site’s Presidents’ Day sale, which offers discounts up to $450 from now until February 26.

