The 10 Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales, From Saatva to Helix

No offense to Abe, Teddy and the other stoic faces on Mount Rushmore, but Presidents’ Day is great for only two things. The first is that many of us get the day off from work. That’s always lovely. The second, and the one most pertinent to this conversation, is all the great mattress sales available.

Like clockwork, the biggest names in the industry have slashed prices across the board, offering their biggest deals. Why? Some say it’s the perfect period in the year, after the holidays and before all the gift-giving spring events, to splurge on something for yourself. Others attribute it to tax season and the likelihood that you’re going to spend your refund on a discounted mattress. Whatever the origin (both make sense), there’s no better time than a week before the third Monday in February, Presidents’ Day, to score yourself a new mattress.

From Saatva and Helix to Avocado and Brooklyn, premier labels are not holding back. They are offering the cream of the crop, their top-rated, their best-sellers. So, if you’ve come to the realization that your bed is just not up to snuff and you’re in the market for a replacement, we’ve corralled the best mattress sales for Presidents’ Day.

Avocado: so green, so versatile and so great for your overall health. We’re talking about the mattress brand, of course, which so happens to share the name and characteristics of the fruit beloved by brunch-goers. Its pieces are all made of organic, toxin-free materials and designed to offer full body support, catering to all sleep styles. And for President’s Day, the DTC label is offering 10 percent off bedding, bases and, most especially, its Green mattress with the promo code SAVE10.

When it comes to everything needed for a good night’s sleep, from weighted blankets to sheets with a high thread count, Sattva is one of the premier names in the industry. It uses quality materials, all which have Fair Trade certification; no wonder why its products come at a premium. But for President’s Day, the label is slashing prices on some of its best-sellers up to $400, including the Classic mattress. Which means you can rest cozy on the responsive dual-coil design for $1,695. That, my friends, is a bargain.

Ah, Helix: The name alone reflects technical prowess, the kinds of hybrid designs meticulously constructed to alleviate any pain caused by the daily grind and keep you cool throughout the night. And the best of the lot is the brand’s Midnight mattress, a product made of breathable Tencel and supportive memory foam. For President’s Day, this top-rated best-seller is now 25 percent off with the code PD25. Not only that, but the deal comes with two free pillows.

There are many reasons why Temper-Pedic is a leading name in the mattress industry: It offers white-glove delivery service, a 10-year warranty and a 90-day risk-free trial. The brand is so assured that its products—all which are made of its pressure-relieving, motion-canceling Tempur material—will grant you the Zzzs that you deserve. Its mattresses are certainly worth every penny. But thanks to the company’s President’s Day sale, you can save up to $500 on select styles and get a $300 gift card on select purchases.

If durability is your top priority when shopping for a new mattress, Winkbeds has you covered. The brand individually wraps the coils in its springs, which provides ample support regardless of weight. Say goodbye to sagging. Its mattresses also feature Tencel covers that’ll wick away moisture and leave you feeling cool on hot summer nights. Now, you’re able to score some of the firmest, most temperature-regulating styles, including the label’s signature Winkbed, at $300 off the original price.

Just four years after Helix (see above) launched its website, the brand’s founders introduced Birch, the company’s eco-friendly sister. Birch offers the same quality and attention to detail as its older sib, but uses materials such as natural Talalay latex, hygroscopic organic wool and organic cotton instead. Its pillows, called Eco-Rest, are also some of the comfiest in the market. And thanks to Birch’s Presidents’ Day sale, you’re able to score two of them for free with every mattress purchase. What’s more, all mattresses are 25 percent off the original price.

“Spread love; it’s the Brooklyn way.” For a limited time, Brooklyn, the mattress brand, is taking this iconic lyric to heart by offering 30 percent off its entire site with the promo code PRESDAY30. From its Signature Hybrid style to bedding for, say, an RV, you’re able to get your hands on mattresses of all sizes and densities at a pretty sweet discount.

With a name like DreamCloud, best believe the brand offers the goods. Its collection has been noted for being firm, supportive and incredibly soft to the touch. Sounds like a dream, right? And to add to this reverie, the label is offering 25 percent off its entire site for Presidents’ Day, along with a bundle of free accessories worth $599 with every mattress purchase.

From the Original mattress with its bounce-back foam to the Mint option, made with heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel, Tuft & Needle offers a range for all kinds of sleep styles. Whether you’re someone that experiences night sweats, someone that likes things plush and squishy or someone that prefers firm and extremely durable, the brand’s pieces are all meant to adapt to your lifestyle. And for Presidents’ Day, T&N is offering discounts on mattresses up to $625, along with 30 percent off bedding, furniture, and more.

We’ve already name-checked a couple of eco-conscious brands, but we’d be remiss not to include Naturepedic, a label that, of course, offers certified organic mattresses. More importantly, it doesn’t just cater to adults: It also carries some of the best options for babies, toddlers and growing teens. Now, thanks to the company’s big Presidents’ Day sale, everyone in the family can get a new mattress at 15 percent off with the code PRESDAY15.

