The Best Presidents’ Day Sales to Shop This Weekend, From Canali to Le Creuset

The finest of anything—from suits and sneakers to cookware and tech—often comes at a premium price point. They are made of the best materials, are incredibly designed and imbue a whole lot of cachet. They are worth every penny—and often sell out without a markdown. But everyone loves a good bargain, especially when it comes to the really good stuff. And thanks to all the Presidents’ Day sales available, we can get our hands on these covetable pieces at an ever-so-sweet deal.

We are talking about a sharp Canali blazer made of silk and cashmere at almost $1,000 off the original price. The most versatile leather sneaker at 25 percent off. An excellent air purifier at 60 percent off. And the Beyoncé of vacuums, Dutch ovens, all-in-on pans and more at a significant discount. Indeed, Presidents’ Day sales are often reserved for large purchases, especially furniture and mattresses, but if you’re also looking to update your wardrobe, office desk or kitchen cabinets, some of the best brands and retailers are offering excellent bargains, too.

To help you navigate all the Presidents’ Day sales that’ll surely be flooding your inbox this weekend, we curated a concise list of the finest discounted items that you just don’t want to miss.

There are now plenty—and we mean plenty—of wireless earbuds in the market. Every audio company has many in their stable at this point, many of them with special features that boost clarity. But if you’re loyal to the house that Steve Jobs built, the company’s AirPods Pro, an update of the OG, is the set for you. The new model, which was released last September, features Apple’s H2 chip and custom-built driver, delivering crisp, clear notes. And if you’re in need of a new pair or want to give one as a gift, they are now 20 percent off because of Presidents’ Day.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 20% off

Buy Now on Amazon: $199.99

There’s no need to fill up your cabinets with specific pots and pans when the one from Our Place can do it all. It can steam, fry, sauté, grill, roast and even bake meals. That’s what we call true versatility. Plus, it comes with a wooden spatula that you can secure to the handle of the pan. With this handy cookware item, now 25 percent off, you’re able to free up your kitchen and spend less time cleaning.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 25% off

Buy Now on Our Place: 155 $116

When it comes to the finest Italian suits, the kinds of styles that imbue la dolce vita and will never go out of style, Canali should be on everyone’s list. And with qualities such as these, it’s no wonder the label’s wares cost what it does. You’re investing in quality, something that you’ll have for years. Now, because of Nordstrom’s huge sale, you’re able to enter Canali’s elegant world at 30 percent off.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 30% off

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $2,395 $1,677

Many of us have sat behind the wheel, fumbling with our phone to get directions, change the radio station or answer a call. Save yourself the hassle and get your hands on Car and Driver’s dashboard-mounted screen, a device that you can link up wireless with CarPlay, a device that’s now discounted by 28 percent.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 28% off

Buy Now on Amazon: $289.99

When it comes to leather sneakers, the styles from Greats are not just satisfactory, not just good but, well, great. And the one that holds dominion over the lot is the aptly named Royale. Handcrafted out of full-grain leather, the shoe comes in a range of colorways, each of which will work with just about anything in your wardrobe, including a Canali suit (see above). And if you need another reason to purchase these sleek, versatile kicks, they are now 25 percent off with the code WEEKEND.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 25% off with code WEEKEND

Buy Now on Greats: 189 $142

Temperature-regulating, lightweight, breathable, extremely comfortable and great for the environment? Cozy Earth’s Bamboo sheet set really does check all the boxes. And the fact that it’s 20 percent off is just the cherry on top of an already sweet cupcake.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 20% off

Buy Now on Cozy Earth: 369 $295

The mighty Dutch oven, the ideal cooking pot for slow roasts and casseroles, really doesn’t get any better than Le Creseut. Since 1925, the storied French label has been creating enameled cast iron pots, ones beloved by top chefs, celebrities and anyone that places a good deal of time in the kitchen. Why? It looks as good as it performs. Which means it’s worth every penny. But now you save more than a few coins with the site’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 38% off

Buy Now on Le Creuset: 290 $180

Trapped in a confined, muggy space with coworkers coughing constantly? You’re going to need Blueair’s DustMagnet, which, as its name implies, catches 99 percent of airborne dust and allergens, leaving you with a crisp, clean breeze. Now you can spare yourself getting sick, along with saving over $200, thanks to the brand’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 60% off

Buy Now on Blueair: 360 $144

If you want to preserve your favorite Chanson Chassagne-Montrachet or Bodega Garzon, Coravin’s Pivot is just the item you need. The high-tech stopper-slash-pourer will keep flavors intact for up to four weeks. And with the 30 percent markdown available for Presidents’ Day, you have all the more reason to add it to your cart.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 30% off

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: 119 $83

Koio leathers are some of the best around. The brand may be most celebrated for its sneakers, but climbing the ranks are the Brixton boots. Cast in a rich mocha color (it also comes in standard black) and made of vegetable-tanned Italian leather, these chic stompers will make addition to any shoe rack. What’s more, they are lined with shearling and feature a water-resistant upper. Take in all these factors, plus the additional 20 percent markdown because Presidents’ Day, and you have a boot that’s as good as it gets.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 20% off

Buy Now on Koio: 425 $340

Yes, there are a number of great vacuum brands, but all just fall a little short when compared to Dyson. It is undoubtedly the leader in its category. It revolutionized its industry. The suction, the power, the incredible style: There really is nothing better in the market. And if you don’t have one already, today’s the day to jump on the bandwagon, because Dyson’s latest and greatest is 13 percent off.

Presidents’ Day Deal: 13% off