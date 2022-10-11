Amazon Prime Day’s Early Access Sale on Samsung’s Stellar Wine Fridge Is a Deal Worth Toasting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all of us are so lucky that we have space for a full-on wine cellar in our home. That’s especially true when you’re someone who lives in New York City, where having more than a single floor to yourself can feel like a true luxury. So, enter the wine fridge.

When I moved into my current apartment, one of the main selling points was the under-the-counter wine fridge located in the kitchen. It’s nothing particularly special, but having the ability to store my wine at the correct temperature has made a pretty big difference (especially as someone who loves a chilled red). Since I’m renting, I don’t have a ton of control over the model, but when I have the ability to upgrade, I know exactly what I’ll be getting: this Samsung wine fridge, which is practically perfect for the space-constrained oenophiles among us.

The Samsung Wine Cooler refrigerator has a staggering 51-bottle capacity, which is pretty impressive given its compact size. Standing just 34 inches tall, it can be tucked neatly away under the counter. That’s all thanks to the model’s five shelves, which glide smoothly along 100 percent telescopic rails that—crucially—don’t rattle the bottles when you pull them out to remind yourself what’s been chilling in your fridge. The high-efficiency LED lighting only helps make locating a specific vintage easier.

Perhaps the best feature, though, is the dual temperature zones. This feature means you can chill your reds, whites and Champagnes at their sweet spot, without compromising. Ranging from 41 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature can be adjusted in two different spots, with 16 bottles in one zone and 35 in the other. And while temperature goes a long way in keeping a bottle at its peak flavor, the Samsung fridge also has triple-paned, UV-resistant glass to block ultraviolet rays from changing your Chardonnay or Gamay into something it isn’t.

As we head into the hosting season—with its bottles upon bottles of wine—it’s the perfect time to get your hands on the Samsung Wine Cooler. And it’s even better thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has reduced the price by almost $200. We can definitely raise a glass to that.

