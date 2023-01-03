Robb Recommends: The Briefcase That Can Handle Your Worst Travel Days and Your Morning Commute

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

“That,” my father said admiringly as I opened my final gift on Christmas morning, “is a really nice briefcase.”

The case—which I’d eagerly placed at the top of my wish list—was the third generation of Stuart & Lau’s thoughtfully designed Cary Double, so named because it has one more compartment than its older, slimmer sibling, the Cary Single.

The additional compartment, along with the rest of the subtle but effective redesign, allows for a wide variety of travel and commuting scenarios, and even though I’ve only had this bag for about a week, I’ve already put it through its paces.

The umbrella loop and emergency nylon tote make this briefcase stand out as an excellent option for every day. Stuart & Lau

Take, for example, the thoughtfully designed luggage sleeve, cleverly concealed by the back pocket, which allows the bag to slip over the telescoping handles of most rolling luggage. (It was a godsend when I rushed from TSA to my gate on my return trip home.) Or the magnetic keyring that tucks your keys away safely inside a sleeve. It has a removable laptop sleeve that can fit a MacBook Air, but if you use one of the larger Pro models, it’ll easily slip into the larger of the two compartments. If you wear eyeglasses, as I do, you’ll appreciate the microfiber case designed to hold a pair without scratching them. There’s also a loop on the back for your umbrella on rainy days, and even a hidden pocket for an AirTag or a Tile, for anyone who’s prone to leaving their bags behind.

But the best feature might be that it comes with a handy nylon tote bag, which folds away neatly into its own dedicated pocket, perfect for unexpected grocery runs or when you have to take something bulky to or from the office. Tuesday morning, when I had to bring a water bottle and a pair of shoes destined for the cobbler shop with me to work, I found myself thanking my lucky stars that I didn’t have to haul a flimsy shopping bag out from underneath my kitchen counter. It’d be a stretch to call it perfect (the one thing I don’t love is that it doesn’t hold a crisp shape when it’s filled to capacity), but this bag is very, very close.

