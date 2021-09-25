Robb Recommends: Tiffany’s Enchanting High-Jewelry Necklace Conjures the Sea

The latest addition to Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 Colors of Nature lineup is inspired by a well-trod subject—the sea—but delivers a playful new take on the perennial jewelry motif. The plunging, 31-inch platinum chain drips with over seven carats of baguette-cut diamonds and more than 43 carats of baguette-cut sapphires, with ombré color variations between the gems adding depth and richness, meticulously arranged like a string of ribbon. A massive 43-carat green tourmaline, encircled by yet more baguette-cut diamonds, punctuates the piece.

“The gradual transition from sapphires to diamonds guides the eye around the chain, leading to the beautiful green tourmaline,” says Victoria Wirth Reynolds, Tiffany’s chief gemologist and vice president for high jewelry. Look closely and you’ll also discover four 18-karat-gold staples, subtle touches that elegantly tie the piece together—proof that, with expert execution, stepping outside the box needn’t require a leap. Price upon request

