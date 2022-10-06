Goaaaaaal! The 25 Best Gifts for Soccer Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Two tests of endurance are right around the corner: the holidays and the FIFA World Cup—which, for the first time, starts on November 20 and runs through December 18. Confused soccer fans might be asking themselves, “Doesn’t that happen in the summer?” Well, normally it does. But because the quadrennial event is being held in Qatar, a country where temperatures reach 110-plus degrees in summer, the date has been pushed back. This means that my family is bound to get an earful on misjudged penalties, goals and the greatness of the Mexican national team come Christmas dinner. I have something else to talk about besides my chronic knee pain.

It’s not every year that the world’s biggest sporting event and the holidays happen almost simultaneously. That alone is a gift for soccer fans. But if you want to score points with the diehards or players in your life, give them something that really speaks to their passion for fútbol. From a rare Louis Vuitton backpack to a Ronaldo-endorsed massager, we’ve gathered a selection of goods that’ll have them knee-sliding in celebration—hopefully without hurting themselves, because we all know those artificial turf fields can be quite unforgiving. My knee is more than enough proof.

Playing soccer—or sitting on the couch for hours, watching your favorite team—can be tiring and leave you sore. The smart and quiet Theragun PRO personal massage device from Therabody helps decrease muscle soreness and fatigue, releases tension and increases mobility and range of motion. Plus, many of your favorite players rely on this massager. And who doesn’t want to be like them?

Buy Now on Therabody: $599

Buy Now on Amazon: $499

What screams football and fashion as much as this Louis Vuitton FIFA Black Backpack? Sold out worldwide, this never-worn black and white bag was part of the Louis Vuitton 2018 World Cup collection. Still in the box, it comes with a hologram identification card.

Buy Now on 1stdibs: $5999

Is there a more popular reusable water bottle on the market than Yeti? Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink after playing 90 minutes or trying to keep your coffee warm on the sidelines, Yeti products can withstand the elements. Soccer players and fans can even customize their products—including adding the colors of the brand’s hometown team, Austin FC, one of the newest expansion sides in Major League Soccer.

Buy Now on Yeti: $40

Kick back and enjoy all of the action in Qatar with this 83-inch 4K smart TV from LG. This television will make you feel like you’re in the stadium rooting for your home team, even if you’re millions of miles away. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, you won’t have to worry about missing any of the action. Supporting streaming services include Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock and Apple TV.

Buy Now on Amazon: $3997

Just in time for the World Cup, USMNT captain Christian Pulisic and Puma released the CP Collection aimed at inspiring the next generation of American soccer players. Pulisic’s first signature collection features his very own red, white and blue inspired Ultra soccer cleats, two jerseys, a track jacket, pants and a ball.

Buy Now on Puma: $220

What says “I love you” and “you love soccer” more than a 14K white gold soccer ball necklace from Charles & Colvard? This mini soccer ball pendant, punctuated with 10 sparkling moissanite gems, has been awarded to the NC Courage’s “Brilliant Player of the Game” during the NWSL club’s 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Buy Now on Charles & Colvard: $699

For the last 100 years, foosball, also known as table football or table soccer, has been spinning its way into our hearts. Competitors test their reaction time and wrist-flicking skills in order to use miniature soccer players bound in lines by metal rods to score goals. If you can’t get outside to kick an actual ball, this is the next best thing for soccer fans.

Buy Now on Pottery Barn: $1899

Don’t have enough room for a full foosball table? Take the game to your table top with Biñho, the finger-flicking football game that has competitors alternate turns to try to score seven goals while avoiding opposing team defenders. Once you get tired of beating your friends, take your talents to one of the Biñho Majors Tournaments around the country to really test your skills.

Buy Now on Soccer: $100

The most popular national team in the United States isn’t who you think it would be. Surprising to some and obvious to others, the Mexican National Team is America’s most popular national team with an estimated 60 million fans. With El Tri poised for success in Qatar, Mexico released a classic green home jersey as well as an Aztec-inspired white version. Regardless of who you’re rooting for in Qatar, both styles are works of art.

Buy Now on Adidas: $90

ESPN+, Peacock and Paramount+

We get it: The rise of over-the-top services and the fragmentation of live sports media rights has made watching your favorite club a little more complicated depending on what services you pay for. Gift your favorite soccer fan any or all of the streaming giants, including Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League, Serie A), ESPN+ (LaLiga) and Peacock (Premier League) so they never miss the action.

Yearly Subscription for ESPN+: $100

Yearly Subscription for Peacock: $50

Yearly Subscription for Paramount+: $50

Score every time you deposit change into this French hand-carved wood piggy bank that looks like a vintage leather soccer ball. No need to practice free kicks with this in order to get your money out; two screws attached to the base can easily be removed to take out the contents.

Buy Now on 1stdibs: $895

Just because you aren’t suiting up for your home nation at the 2022 World Cup—maybe one day—doesn’t mean you can’t create your own World Cup memory. The Adidas Al Rihla Pro Ball is the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022, used by world class players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo. You can practice your free kicks and scoring just like your favorite stars.

Buy Now on Dick's Sporting Goods: $165

If you can’t make it to Europe to see and experience some of the most iconic soccer stadiums—like Camp Nou, Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabéu yourself—don’t fret. You can bring these stadiums to you thanks to Lego, which recreated these breathtaking venues for you to tediously build literally piece by piece.

Buy Now on Amazon: $300

What soccer fan doesn’t want to try to recreate their favorite moments in their own backyard—or better yet, on the beach? The Forza Beach Soccer Goal is perfect for playing in the sand or in the grass. Available as a single goal or pair, at 12-feet by 6-feet, these goals are suitable for kids matches or adult training sessions. They are heavy-duty but surprisingly lightweight, which means they can be easily be transported by two people to wherever you want to play.

Buy Now on Amazon: $1050

For more than six decades, soccer fans have filled up their books with these popular sticker collectibles, especially around each World Cup. This year is no exception with Qatar 2022 on the horizon. Collect, trade and swap these collectibles with friends or fellow collectors to complete your sets.

Buy Now on Fanatics: $60

Can’t get enough USMNT and Christian Pulisic ahead of the World Cup? Hear from Captain America himself as he candidly recounts his journey, from a youth player growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania to signing with Chelsea FC for a record transfer fee when he turned 20. The American soccer star, who also recently released his first signature collaboration with Puma (see above), also reflects on winning the Champions League and preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in his first book.

Buy Now on Amazon: $40

Now that he’s amassed all these soccer books, knick-knacks and other memorabilia, he needs to show them off on a mantle. And we can think of no better ways to keep all this stuff secure than with this set of bookends, featuring two Giacometti-style players in motion.

Buy Now on Perigold: $148

The latest installment of Electronic Arts’ FIFA franchise marks the end of an era; the video game publisher’s partnership with soccer’s international governing body has been terminated after 30 editions, becoming one of the world’s most popular video games. With more than 30 leagues, 100 stadiums, 700 clubs and 19,000 players, FIFA 23 is the first in the series to feature women’s club teams. Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond make an appearance as well.

Buy Now on Amazon:: $70

Speaking of Ted Lasso, the American football coach who takes over fictional soccer club AFC Richmond has captured the hearts of viewers. Fans of the feel-good Apple TV+ series can represent the club and their favorite players with products, including inspirational mugs, a team jersey and Lasso’s trademark puffer jacket. As Danny Rojas declares: “Football is life!”

Buy Now on WB Shop: $75

Playing soccer in the rain can be a lot of fun. Watching soccer in the rain? Not so much. Rather than standing on the sidelines with an umbrella battling the elements, stay warm and dry in a pop-op weather pod from Under the Weather. The modular one- or two-person tent has fully zippered doors on three sides and allows for 270-degree views and easy access out and in.

Buy Now on Amazon: $180

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid is one of the most storied rivalries in professional soccer. Known as El Clásico, the twice-a-year meeting between Spain’s premier clubs has produced some of soccer’s most iconic moments, including Ronaldinho’s dazzling run in 2005, which led to a standing ovation from Real Madrid’s supporters, and Barcelona fans throwing a severed pig head at Luis Figo in 2002. El Clásico Trips covers all the logistics so you can enjoy the experience without dealing with the headache—unless your club loses.

Buy Now on El Clasico Trips: $3395

While the GOAT debate rages on as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to play into the twilight of their respective careers, one thing is for sure: We should consider ourselves lucky and blessed to be able to witness both players in our lifetimes. Celebrate Messi’s historic career at FC Barcelona with a hand-signed jersey—a must-have for any Barça or Messi superfan.

Buy Now on Fantastics Authentic: $2000

Celebrate one of the greatest soccer players of all-time—Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka Pelé—as Brazil sets its sights on a record sixth World Cup trophy this winter. Featuring hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, pants and even a duffle bag in the Seleção’s trademark green and yellow, the collection honors a legend. What’s more, proceeds fund Pelé Foundation.

Buy Now on Roots of Flight: $85

After a decades-long push for equality by the United States Women’s National Team Players Association, its members created Stella Nova, which means new star, to honor the year in which they achieved equal pay for equal work in their Federation. The future is certainly bright for women’s soccer.

Buy Now on USWNT Players: $64

Co-founded by former Colombian women’s national team striker Melissa Ortiz, Kickoff Coffee Co. offers top-quality, artisan-roasted coffee for soccer people. Not only does 10 percent of profits go toward soccer foundations, it’s the perfect way to kick off watching your favorite European clubs; those early morning starts on Saturdays and Sundays are no joke, especially if you had a long night the day before.

Buy Now Kick Off Coffee Co.: $44