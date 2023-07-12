Sony’s a7 III Camera Shoots Great Photos and 4k Video. It’s $500 Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Before snapping pics on your phone was a thing, I went through a photography phase in my teens. I took a couple of classes in high school, toyed with black-and-white prints in the darkroom, and even splurged on a Canon DSLR. Where it ended up all these years later, I have no idea. I’ve checked basements, attics, closets.

Recently, I was with a group of journalists—all of whom had a camera in hand—and experienced a momentary wave of FOMO. While I’m pretty proud of my iPhone shots, I’m thinking of revisiting my former hobby and snapping up Sony’s a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera to take my skills from amateur to somewhat professional. Of course, the fact that it’s on sale on Amazon right now is another excuse to buy it.

If you’ve been out of the photography game for a minute, mirrorless cameras have taken over the market. But don’t worry, there’s no real learning curve here. They’re actually easier and more straightforward to operate than the DSLRs of my past.

The entry-level Sony a7 III, for example, is super compact and lightweight, so it won’t feel like you’re lugging a heavy piece of equipment around. Plus, it’s quieter than other traditional models. The shutter can actually be silenced if you’re worried about disturbing others during, let’s say, a wedding. What’s also cool is that the lens is interchangeable, which was previously a limitation with mirrorless cameras.

Feature-wise, the Sony a7 III pairs advanced full-frame image sensors with a 15-stop dynamic range. For context, the standard for digital cameras is somewhere between 10 and 14 stops. It also has an excellent intelligent focusing system that portrait shooters will love. If you’re more interested in capturing video content than stills, it excels in that area too. The camera can record sharp 4K footage at 24 frames per second.

For those who’ve been eyeing this particular model but have been waiting for a deal, you can grab one during Amazon Prime Day for $1,698, which is $500 less than what it usually goes for.