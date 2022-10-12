Sony’s Massive 77-Inch Bravia 4K Smart TV Is $1500 Off During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

As a self-proclaimed homebody, I spend most of my downtime watching TV. Like, unhealthy amounts. Although, when it comes to binging the newest Netflix series, tuning into a big game or streaming a heart-pounding House of the Dragon episode, I’ll be the first to admit that my viewing experience could use an upgrade. Sorry TCL, you’re just not cutting it. Which is why I’ve got my eye on a 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV.

While it might be considered antisocial to spend all day curled up on the couch in my dimly lit apartment, this TV is a game changer because it’s meant to perform in dark settings and recreates that cinema experience at home thanks to Sony’s OLED panel and image processing technology that automatically boosts color, brightness and picture quality. And if, like me, your home theater lacks an external speaker, the A80J also delivers an immersive surround sound experience. After all, what would an action-packed scene in Stranger Things be without its menacing synthesizer music, gnarly squelches and Kate Bush blaring in the background?

Buy Now: $1,999

Now, I’m no gamer (does an early 2000s Halo phase count?), but Sony’s Bravia XR TVs do offer quite a few perks for those with a PS5. This model in particular is a top performer and offers 4K gameplay at 120 fps. As far as smart features are concerned, the A80J uses Google TV as its operating system meaning that all the major streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube are already built in. You can also ditch your Apple TV and Airplay audio and video directly from your Apple device. Always misplacing the remote? A feature that I find particularly handy is the ability to voice search specific titles, so I spend less time channel surfing.

Sure, buying a new TV is an investment. But thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can scoop this flat screen up for $1,999—an impressive $1,500 discount. There’s no better time to hunker down because remember, winter is coming.

